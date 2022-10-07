Mount Men’s Golf Set to Compete in the Bucknell Invitational
Bucknell Invitational
Lewisburg, Pa. —Bucknell Golf Club
Sunday, October 9 – Monday, October 10 – Tuesday, October 11 (54 holes; 18 a day)
Competing Teams
Mount St. Mary’s, Canisius College, Holy Cross, Monmouth University, Merrimack, Niagara University, University of Ottawa, Rider, Robert Morris – PA, Sacred Heart, St. Francis-PA., Saint Joseph’s – PA, St. Peter’s University, Towson, Youngstown State, Cornell, Detroit Mercy, Bucknell University, Bucknell University “B”, Veteran Golfers Association Team
Course Details
Yardage: 6,224
Par: 70
Emmitsburg, Md. (October 7, 2022) – The Mount men’s golf team last played in the Hartford Hawks Invitational where they placed seventh, tied with Sacred Heart. Among our top performers were Ben Smith and Hank Schaefer. Smith finished tied for fourth place with a final score of 208 (-8), while Hank Schaefer finished tied for 16th with a final score of 216 (E). Sophomores Devin Smith and Aaron Sorkin finished tied for 49th with a score of 222 (+6). Graduate student Matthew Kinsey finished tied for 66th with a final score of 226 (+10), whole Graduate student Michael Robinson finished in 94th with a final score of 247 (+31).
