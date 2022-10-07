Mount Men’s Golf Set to Compete in the Bucknell Invitational

Bucknell Invitational

Lewisburg, Pa. —Bucknell Golf Club

Sunday, October 9 – Monday, October 10 – Tuesday, October 11 (54 holes; 18 a day)

Competing Teams

Mount St. Mary’s, Canisius College, Holy Cross, Monmouth University, Merrimack, Niagara University, University of Ottawa, Rider, Robert Morris – PA, Sacred Heart, St. Francis-PA., Saint Joseph’s – PA, St. Peter’s University, Towson, Youngstown State, Cornell, Detroit Mercy, Bucknell University, Bucknell University “B”, Veteran Golfers Association Team

Course Details

Yardage: 6,224

Par: 70

Emmitsburg, Md. (October 7, 2022) – The Mount men’s golf team last played in the Hartford Hawks Invitational where they placed seventh, tied with Sacred Heart. Among our top performers were Ben Smith and Hank Schaefer . Smith finished tied for fourth place with a final score of 208 (-8), while Hank Schaefer finished tied for 16th with a final score of 216 (E). Sophomores Devin Smith and Aaron Sorkin finished tied for 49th with a score of 222 (+6). Graduate student Matthew Kinsey finished tied for 66th with a final score of 226 (+10), whole Graduate student Michael Robinson finished in 94th with a final score of 247 (+31).

