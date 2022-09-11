MOUNT MEN’S GOLF PREPARED FOR JOE FEAGANES MARSHALL INVITATIONAL

JOE FEAGANES MARSHALL INVITATIONAL

Barboursville W.Va. | Guyana Golf & Country Club

COMPETING TEAMS

App State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, Longwood Marshall, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary’s, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State

COURSE DETAILS

Par: 71

Yardage: 6,573

Format: 72 holes, 36 holes first day & 18 holes second day, stroke play

MOUNT UPDATE

Mount St. Mary’s men’s golf is coming off a 9th place finish at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate. Junior Ben Smith led the Mountaineers, finishing strong in 4th place in the individual standings after shooting a total score of 211 (-5). Junior, Hank Schaefer tied for 31St shooting 149 (+5), sophomore Devin Smith finished 44th shooting 232 (+16), Nathan Feng and Matthew Kinsey tied for 60th place shooting 250 (+34), Graduate student Michael Robinson finished 62n.d shooting 252 (+36), while sophomore Aaron Sorkin rounded off the Mountaineers placing 63rd shooting 255 (+39).

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The men’s team will compete in the Hartford Hawks Invitational, traveling to South Kent, Connecticut at the Bulls Bridge Golf Course, September 19-20.