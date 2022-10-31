Mount Greylock Seeded Third in State Volleyball Tournament / iBerkshires.com

The Division 5 state Championship in girls volleyball once again will go through Western Massachusetts. The Division 5 state Championship in girls volleyball once again will go through Western Massachusetts.

Mount Greylock (15-3) held down the No. 3 seed when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released the brackets on Monday afternoon.

The Mounties get a bye through the preliminary round and will play later this week against the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Oxford and Norfolk Aggie.

Division 5 is dominated by the region with No. 1 Frontier, No. 4 Turners Falls, No. 5 Paulo Freire and No. 6 Easthampton all favored to be home in the quarter-finals.

Lee (11-9) and Taconic (13-5) are right behind, seeded ninth and 10th, respectively, giving Western Mass seven of the top 10 seeds in the tourney.

All four of the Berkshire County entrants in D5 will have at least one home game.

Lee in the Round of 32 will face either Franklin Tech or Matignon on a date to be determined.

Taconic will be home to play either Georgetown or Prospect Hill, who face off in a play-in game at Georgetown on Wednesday.

Lenox is seeded 28th in the division and will host a play-in game against Bristol County Ag on Tuesday for the right to go to Paulo Freire in the Round of 32.

In Division 4, Wahconah (18-2) earned the No. 9 seed and will play East Bridgewater in the first round in Dalton.

Monument Mountain (8-10) is seeded 25th in the division and will travel to No. 8 Medway later this week.

Neither Mount Everett (6-14) nor Pittsfield (3-15) was able to get into the top 32 of their respective divisions. The top 32 teams in the state’s power rankings plus any teams ranked 33 or lower with a .500 record get into the tourney.

As with all MIAA tournament brackets, there is technically a 24-hour period before they become official to allow schools to make appeals based on corrections to their records.

