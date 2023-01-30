Mount Dora celebrates 48th Arts Festival this weekend | Things to Do | Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Mount Dora Center for the Arts

The Mount Dora Arts Festival comes to Central Florida this weekend, with plenty of art, food, entertainment and eclectic creatives from all over the world.

The 48th annual fine arts festival, presented by Mount Dora Center for the Arts, is free to attend and will showcase more than 250 artists along downtown Mount Dora’s historic streets, at 510 N. Baker St., Mount Dora. The event happens Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 9 am to 4 pm

Along with the vast array of artwork on display, guests can enjoy drinks, food and live music.

This year’s festival showcases 2023 poster artist Lisa Marie, a South Carolina-based painter who uses vibrant colors and designs to depict animals, plants and the natural world. Other 2023 Featured artists include sculptor and ceramic artist Jane Wood, contemporary impressionist Kenneth Halvorsen, and metalsmith and dimensional jewelry artist Emma Stuive.

More information about Mount Dora’s 48th annual Arts Festival can be found at mountdoracenterforthearts.com.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter