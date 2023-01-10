Mount Carmel selects new volleyball Coach that has program ‘in good hands’ | Prep Sports

Mount Carmel has a new volleyball coach after the school promoted former Assistant Coach Taylor Conaway Ricaud, the school announced Tuesday.

Ricaud has been on the coaching staff since 2015, putting her on the bench for when the Cubs won their five most recent state championships.

As head coach, she will replace former Coach April Hagadone, who stepped away from coaching but will remain at the school as Athletic director.

“Taylor Conway Ricaud is the perfect candidate for the head volleyball coach,” Hagadone said in a prepared statement. “I have watched her grow and helped mentor her these past eight years. It will be an easy transition for our girls. They know her and respect her. The Mount Carmel volleyball program is in good hands.”

Ricaud began coaching the eighth-grade team in 2015. She became the junior varsity head Coach and varsity Assistant in 2018. She also is heading into her 10th year of coaching club volleyball. Ricaud is a Graduate of Cabrini and Southeastern Louisiana.

Mount Carmel is coming off a season in which the Cubs were a Division I state runner-up to Dominica.

With Hagadone as coach, Mount Carmel won a state title eight times, including six in a row from 2014 to 2019.

“I know that I have some really big shoes to fill following the Legacy of Coach Hagadone,” Ricaud said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to accept that challenge.”