Mount Carmel rallies past Dominica, Ben Franklin sweeps Carver – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Volleyball Report for Thursday, October 13

The previous dominant power on the top level of volleyball in Louisiana squared off with the current dominant power on that level Wednesday in Lakeview.

In the end, the old topped the new as Mount Carmel Academy came from behind, surprising Dominica 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 in a District 7-1 match.

Lindsey Wickersham led the Cubs with 17 kills while Makayla Page had 16 kills. Nola Sevin had 32 digs.

Camryn Chatellier led Dominica with 20 kills while Gabby Marcello had 50 assists.

Dominican is No. 1 in the latest LHSAA Division I power ratings while Mount Carmel is second.

Mount Carmel Academy (29-4, 3-0) Returns to district play, hosting Chalmette Monday at 5:30 pm

Dominican (25-2, 2-1) will play at West Jefferson next Tuesday at 5:30 pm in a district matchup.

Ben Franklin, second in the LHSAA Division II power ratings, made it 11 straight wins with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 over Carver in a District 8-II contest.

Cori Staes had 13 kills, Aubrey Muirhead had nine kills and four blocks, Annika Roberson had six kills and three blocks, Zoe Bell had 20 digs and two aces, Sophia Romero had five kills, Kat Kondkar had 18 assists, Emma Fisackerly contributed 11 digs and Sophie Roussel had three aces.

The Falcons (25-4, 3-0) return to district play Monday at McDonogh 35 at 4:30 pm while the Rams (16-5, 1-2) host the Willow School Thursday at 4:30 pm in a non- district contest.

Area Prep Volleyball Results from Wednesday, October 12

Ben Franklin over Carver 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

Central Lafourche over Tomas Jefferson 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14

Chalmette over Grace King 25-5, 25-5, 25-6

Destrehan over Morgan City 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-10

Franklinton over Independence 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Kenner Discovery over McMain 25-20, 25-8, 25-18

Mount Carmel Academy over Dominican 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Riverside Academy over Lutcher 15-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

St. Charles Catholic over Patterson 25-14, 25-18, 25-13

Ursuline over Patrick Taylor 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 23-25, 16-14

West Jefferson over Fisher 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 14-25, 17-15