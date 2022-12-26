Moundbuilders County Club loses legal fight to keep golf course property

NEWARK − The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the Ohio History Connection can take Moundbuilders Country Club by eminent domain and Transform the golf course property, which includes the Newark Earthworks’ Octagon Mounds, into a public park.

The country club ran out of legal options to save the golf course on Tuesday, when the Ohio Supreme Court denied the club’s motion to reconsider its Dec. 7 decision, a 6-1 ruling that upheld Ohio’s Fifth District Court of Appeals and Licking County Common Pleas Court verdicts.

Megan Wood, executive director and CEO of the OHC, said the History Connection was prepared for a longer wait to get a ruling on Moundbuilders’ motion to reconsider. A decision next year would be with a new chief justice — Sharon Kennedy, who cast the Lone dissenting vote in the Dec. 7 decisions. The current chief justice is Maureen O’Connor.

