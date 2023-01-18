Motivate Media Group’s Managing Partner Ian Fairservice to speak at the Emirates Literature Festival

Ian Fairservice has witnessed and helped shape the growth of the UAE’s media industry…

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is just two weeks away, taking place from February 1 to 6. Bibliophiles will be able to attend sessions by more than 250 authors who will speak across categories spanning from fiction to Biographies and memoirs, business, education, health , politics, sports and much more.

For budding media moguls and history buffs keen to learn more about the UAE and its growth, A Formidable Legacy led by Ian Fairservice, the Managing Partner and Group Editor of Motivate Media Group is one you don’t want to miss.

Ian Fairservice started the UAE’s first English language Magazine – What’s On in 1979. Fast forward 44 years to the present, and Motivate Media Group is now one of the most successful media companies in the region. Alongside a print portfolio that also now includes Emirates Woman and Gulf Business, the business is also responsible for events, content production and cinema advertising. Motivate Media Group is also the Publisher of choice of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the session, Ian Fairservice will discuss his experiences on both sides of the Publishing industry, including his Poetry writing and his studies for a Master’s degree in creative writing. You will be sure to learn a bit of the history of the UAE which will leave you in awe of how far this country has come.

Ian Fairservice will be joined on stage by TV and radio presenter, Tom Urquhart. You can book your tickets here.

A number of international authors are making their way to the Emirates Literature Festival including Jeffery Archer, Lemn Sissay, David Walliams, Brian Cox, Barkha Dutt, James Fox and many more.

They will be joining famous local authors including HH Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum – the daughter of the late His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the UAE’s Minister of Finance; Julia Johnson and more.

For more information and to check out the entire list of authors or to book a session, visit the official website here.

Take note that your session can take place at one of two locations, Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City or at the Architectural Wonder – Mohammed Bin Rashid Library – so plan your sessions accordingly as it takes between 30 to 60 minutes to commute between the two locations .

Images: Archive