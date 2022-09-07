Motionball Marathon of Sport Returns to Kelowna Sept. 17 – Kelowna News

Madison Erhardt

Motionball Kelowna Marathon of Sport is back in Kelowna later this month.

The tenth annual event will be held at City Park on Sept. 17.

Motionball brings awareness to the Special Olympics movement and allows people with and without Intellectual Disabilities to interact, build lifelong friendships, and ultimately create more inclusive communities.

“We are expecting 40 teams. We have got close to that registered and there is still space for teams to be filled. We are always looking for more participants to come out,” said Derek Fuhr, Volunteer event director.

For the first time since Motionball started in Kelowna, the event is stacked with volunteers.

Participants play a variety of low-contact sports with the goal of raising $150,000 for the Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

“We have got quite a big variation of sports that we like to play. It is almost like a fun day for adults. We are going to do kickball, we are going to do road hockey, soccer, Ultimate frisbee, dodgeball, beach volleyball . We like to just mix it up every year and add a few different sports into the element,” Fuhr added.

This year will be the 10th anniversary of this event which is expected to surpass $1,000,000 donated locally.

In addition to the inclusive competition, participants will take a pledge to end the use of the R-word in everyday conversation and take a stand against anti-bullying.

“One of the things I love about Motionball and I think why it is so important to the city is the participants that come out to the event year in and year out. They are the people that live in our city that understand how important it is to give back and the benefit the city as a whole has from giving that time to Charity and to charitable organizations,” Fuhr said.

For more information and to register, click here.