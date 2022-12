COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UConn Women’s basketball Coach Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies Sunday at No. 20 Maryland just three days after losing his mother, Marseille.

Marsiella Auriemma, who turned 91 in June, died on Thursday, according to a UConn spokesperson.

Auriemma’s father, Donato, died in 1997 during the Big East Tournament and associate head Coach Chris Dailey took over head coaching responsibilities. But Auriemma was with his team Sunday.

The Hall of Fame Coach Flew to Philadelphia last week to be with his mom. He returned to Storrs on Wednesday and coached the Huskies during Thursday’s game against Princeton.

Auriamma said after the game that she learned how to coach from watching her mom interact with others while growing up.

“Isn’t every mom a Coach in some ways? Doesn’t every mom have a team at home that they have to try to guide through different phases of their lives?” they said. “I think I watched and I paid attention and I listened. I saw how she treated people and how she was on a daily basis. The impact that she had on other people.

“I mean, I don’t think we’re exactly the same in this way, how selfless she is or was, how much she always thought about other people rather than herself. And I think that’s what coaches have to be right? They have to be that exact kind of people. So I saw it, I lived it every single day growing up and so what I’m doing as a Coach kind of comes natural. I was born with it and grew up with it.”

Marsiella and Donato Auriemma moved their family to the Philadelphia area from Montella, Italy in 1961, when Geno Auriemma was 7. Marsiella worked in a Norristown, Pa. candy factory and later on an assembly line in a factory that manufactured throw rugs.

Auriemma has said his mother worked in near-sweat shop conditions. Her work ethic and ability to succeed in an unforgiving job helped shape Auriemma.

“But the part that really had an effect on me — and maybe it’s just DNA, I don’t know — is there was a stretch that my mother worked on an assembly line,” Auriemma said told Mike Anthony, then of The Hartford Courant , in 2020. “These components would come down the aisle, and everyone had a responsibility to put a particular piece together and pass it down.

“I remember her telling me when I was a little older: ‘When the guy walked in my first day, he was describing everyone’s responsibility, and me and this woman next to me had the same responsibility. I didn’t understand a word he said. But I just watched what the other woman was doing as he was describing it. When they asked if I knew what to do, I just nodded my head. And — you know what? — I never got one wrong.'”

Auriemma grew up in Norristown, graduated from West Chester University in 1977 and immediately pursued a coaching career. He landed at UConn in 1985 after serving as an assistant at Virginia.

Even as he settled in at UConn and the program became a national player in the 1990s, Auriemma kept a house in New Jersey as a means of staying close to his parents in the Philadelphia area. After Donato died, Marsiella was sometimes seen at Gampel Pavilion or at the Final Four.

In 2013, she accompanied UConn to a White House visit after the Huskies won the NCAA title.

“Probably the most important person here is not Coach Geno, but Coach Geno’s mom, who is here,” President Barack Obama said. “So please give her a big round of applause (for her)… who is so proud. And she’s gorgeous. And that’s where you got a good head of hair.”

Auriemma often referred to his mother as one person who kept his ego in check. Amid talk of UConn’s long string of winning and how it compared to other dynasties, Auriemma was asked about his program’s stature at the 2018 Final Four.

“I keep repeating what my mother said last year,” Auriemma said. “‘It’s okay if you lose. You don’t have to win all the time. You win too much. That’s why people hate you’ … So I try to keep that in mind every once in a while.”