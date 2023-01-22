(Mostly) clean slate of health for NFL Playoffs

Matchups Dallas Cowboys 12 to 5 San Francisco 49er 13-4 Sunday, Jan. 22 6:30 p.m. ET

The 49ers are arguably enjoying their healthiest roster as they prepare to square off against the Cowboys in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

In each of the San Francisco 49ers’ previous two trips to the NFL Playoffs under head Coach Kyle Shanahan, it seemed as if the discussion centered around how the team could get by without one or two of its star players who were out with injuries.

This doesn’t seem to be the case heading into the divisional-round bout against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium, however.

Sure, there’s a big name on the Niners’ injury list Entering Sunday’s contest, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, despite not being placed on injured reserve since suffering a foot injury way back in Week 13, it’s been assumed he won’t take the field at all.

And that has led to the Rookie phenom, Brock Purdy, becoming a household name after being labeled nothing more than Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, prior to his Sudden ascent.

Garoppolo will be inactive, yes. But who else won’t be suiting up for San Francisco during this postseason tilt?

49ers vs. Cowboys: Ambry Thomas among inactives in NFL Playoffs

Along with Garoppolo, Shanahan told Reporters earlier this week that second-year cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) would also miss Sunday’s game.

He and Garoppolo are included on the 49ers’ divisional-round inactive list, which is as follows:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

CB Ambry Thomas

EDGE Drake Jackson

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

TE Tyler Kroft

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Alex Barrett

Jackson and Davis-Price being out tosses more shade at the Niners’ efforts in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that matters little in such a high-profile game.

And with San Francisco’s defensive line getting back to full strength in recent weeks, Jackson’s absence might not matter much right now. Especially if the 49ers are able to ride the pass-rushing momentum of Pro Bowler Nick Bosa.

The Niners and Cowboys kick off from Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 pm ET.