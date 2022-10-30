Most years there is a team without reaching the NBA Finals

In the era of the championship-or-tank mentality, it has become increasingly rare for NBA players to spend a lot of time with one team if that team isn’t close to contending.

So we decided to take a look through the Annals of NBA history to find out which players have spent the most time with a single franchise without even reaching the NBA Finals.

Of course, a lot of these instances occurred before the title-or-tank method of doing business became so prevalent in the NBA, but there are some more recent cases, too.

Below, check out the players with the most years on an NBA team without reaching the Finals.