Most years there is a team without reaching the NBA Finals
In the era of the championship-or-tank mentality, it has become increasingly rare for NBA players to spend a lot of time with one team if that team isn’t close to contending.
So we decided to take a look through the Annals of NBA history to find out which players have spent the most time with a single franchise without even reaching the NBA Finals.
Of course, a lot of these instances occurred before the title-or-tank method of doing business became so prevalent in the NBA, but there are some more recent cases, too.
Below, check out the players with the most years on an NBA team without reaching the Finals.
Stats with team: 19.8 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.6 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2004
Stats with team: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times
Stats with team: 26.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times
Stats with team: 14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.8 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988
Stats with team: 8.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 51.0 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988
Stats with team: 14.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.5 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013
Stats with team: 11.1 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.7 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1981
Stats with team: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 3.0 3PTM
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2019
Stats with team: 14.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 50.3 FG%
Most successful season: Conference semifinals four times
Stats with team: 7.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 52.9 FG%
Most successful season: Conference semifinals five times
Stats with team: 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.1 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times
Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 49.7 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988
Stats with team: 25.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 50.9 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1985
Stats with team: 11.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.9 apg, 50.3 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1994 and 1995
Stats with team: 15.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013
Stats with team: 20.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 3PTM
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2001
Stats with team: 20.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.4 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1984
Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.0 FG%
Most successful season: Division Finals twice
