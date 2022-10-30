Most years there is a team without reaching the NBA Finals

In the era of the championship-or-tank mentality, it has become increasingly rare for NBA players to spend a lot of time with one team if that team isn’t close to contending.

So we decided to take a look through the Annals of NBA history to find out which players have spent the most time with a single franchise without even reaching the NBA Finals.

Of course, a lot of these instances occurred before the title-or-tank method of doing business became so prevalent in the NBA, but there are some more recent cases, too.

Below, check out the players with the most years on an NBA team without reaching the Finals.

CRAIG LASSIG/AFP via Getty Images

Stats with team: 19.8 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.6 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2004

JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images

Stats with team: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stats with team: 26.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times

Stats with team: 14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.8 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988

Mike Powell/Getty Images

Stats with team: 8.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 51.0 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 14.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.5 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Stats with team: 11.1 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.7 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1981

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Stats with team: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 3.0 3PTM
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2019

Tim Defrisco/Getty Images

Stats with team: 14.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 50.3 FG%
Most successful season: Conference semifinals four times

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 7.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 52.9 FG%
Most successful season: Conference semifinals five times

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stats with team: 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.1 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 49.7 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988

Alex English

Tim DeFrisco/Allsport

Stats with team: 25.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 50.9 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1985

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Stats with team: 11.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.9 apg, 50.3 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1994 and 1995

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 15.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 20.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 3PTM
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2001

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Stats with team: 20.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.4 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1984

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.0 FG%
Most successful season: Division Finals twice

.

