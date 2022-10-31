Most years there is a team without reaching the Finals

In the era of the championship-or-tank mentality, it has become increasingly rare for NBA players to spend a lot of time with one team if that team isn’t close to contending.

So we decided to take a look through the Annals of NBA history to find out which players have spent the most time with a single franchise without even reaching the NBA Finals.

Of course, a lot of these instances occurred before the title-or-tank method of doing business became so prevalent in the NBA, but there are some more recent cases, too.

Below, check out the players with the most years on an NBA team without reaching the Finals.

Kevin Garnett: 14 seasons with the Timberwolves

CRAIG LASSIG/AFP via Getty Images

Stats with team: 19.8 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.6 bpg

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2004

Chris Mullin: 13 seasons with Warriors

JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images

Stats with team: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg

Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times

Dominique Wilkins: 12 seasons with Hawks

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stats with team: 26.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg

Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times

Derek Harper: 12 seasons with the Mavericks

Stats with team: 14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.8 spg

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988

Brad Davis: 12 seasons with the Mavericks

Mike Powell/Getty Images

Stats with team: 8.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 51.0 FG%

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988

Mike Conley: 12 seasons with the Grizzlies

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 14.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.5 spg

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013

Sam Lacey: 12 seasons with the Kings

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Stats with team: 11.1 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.7 bpg

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1981

Damian Lillard: 11 seasons with the Blazers

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Stats with team: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 3.0 3PTM

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2019

Kevin Willis: 11 seasons with the Hawks

Tim Defrisco/Getty Images

Stats with team: 14.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 50.3 FG%

Most successful season: Conference semifinals four times

Tree Rollins: 11 seasons with the Hawks

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 7.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 52.9 FG%

Most successful season: Conference semifinals five times

Kirk Hinrich: 11 seasons with Bulls

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stats with team: 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.1 spg

Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times

Rolando Blackman: 11 seasons with the Mavericks

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 49.7 FG%

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988

Alex English: 11 seasons with Nuggets

Tim DeFrisco/Allsport

Stats with team: 25.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 50.9 FG%

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1985

Vern Fleming: 11 seasons with the Pacers

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Stats with team: 11.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.9 apg, 50.3 FG%

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1994 and 1995

Marc Gasol: 11 seasons with the Grizzlies

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 15.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 bpg

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013

Michael Redd: 11 seasons with Bucks

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 20.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 3PTM

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2001

Walter Davis: 11 seasons with the Suns

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Stats with team: 20.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.4 spg

Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1984

Jack Twyman: 11 seasons with the Kings

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.0 FG%

Most successful season: Division Finals twice

