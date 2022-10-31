Most years there is a team without reaching the Finals
In the era of the championship-or-tank mentality, it has become increasingly rare for NBA players to spend a lot of time with one team if that team isn’t close to contending.
So we decided to take a look through the Annals of NBA history to find out which players have spent the most time with a single franchise without even reaching the NBA Finals.
Of course, a lot of these instances occurred before the title-or-tank method of doing business became so prevalent in the NBA, but there are some more recent cases, too.
Below, check out the players with the most years on an NBA team without reaching the Finals.
Kevin Garnett: 14 seasons with the Timberwolves
CRAIG LASSIG/AFP via Getty Images
Stats with team: 19.8 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.6 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2004
Chris Mullin: 13 seasons with Warriors
JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images
Stats with team: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.7 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times
Dominique Wilkins: 12 seasons with Hawks
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Stats with team: 26.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times
Derek Harper: 12 seasons with the Mavericks
Stats with team: 14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.8 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988
Brad Davis: 12 seasons with the Mavericks
Mike Powell/Getty Images
Stats with team: 8.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 51.0 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988
Mike Conley: 12 seasons with the Grizzlies
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Stats with team: 14.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.5 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013
Sam Lacey: 12 seasons with the Kings
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.
Stats with team: 11.1 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.7 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1981
Damian Lillard: 11 seasons with the Blazers
AP Photo/Amanda Loman
Stats with team: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 3.0 3PTM
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2019
Kevin Willis: 11 seasons with the Hawks
Tim Defrisco/Getty Images
Stats with team: 14.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 50.3 FG%
Most successful season: Conference semifinals four times
Tree Rollins: 11 seasons with the Hawks
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Stats with team: 7.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 52.9 FG%
Most successful season: Conference semifinals five times
Kirk Hinrich: 11 seasons with Bulls
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Stats with team: 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.1 spg
Most successful season: Conference semifinals three times
Rolando Blackman: 11 seasons with the Mavericks
MPS-USA TODAY Sports
Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 49.7 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1988
Alex English: 11 seasons with Nuggets
Tim DeFrisco/Allsport
Stats with team: 25.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 50.9 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1985
Vern Fleming: 11 seasons with the Pacers
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Stats with team: 11.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.9 apg, 50.3 FG%
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1994 and 1995
Marc Gasol: 11 seasons with the Grizzlies
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Stats with team: 15.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 bpg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2013
Michael Redd: 11 seasons with Bucks
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Stats with team: 20.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 3PTM
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 2001
Walter Davis: 11 seasons with the Suns
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Stats with team: 20.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.4 spg
Most successful season: Conference Finals in 1984
Jack Twyman: 11 seasons with the Kings
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports
Stats with team: 19.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.0 FG%
Most successful season: Division Finals twice
Story Originally appeared on HoopsHype