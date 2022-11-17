Most-Watched Game Of College Basketball Season Revealed
It’s still very early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, but there’s already a strong contender for the most-watched game of the regular season.
According to Michigan State associate athletic director Kevin Pauga, Michigan State’s Tuesday game against Kentucky drew 2.03 million viewers to ESPN. The then-unranked Spartans – coming off a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga – Shocked the world by upsetting the No. 4 Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Tuesday’s Michigan State-Kentucky game drew 2.03 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most watched game of the season so far,” Pauga tweeted.
The margin for the Michigan State-Kentucky game is pretty strong too thus far. Pauga said that second place belongs to Duke-Kansas at 1.56 million viewers, followed by Michigan State-Gonzaga at 1.48 million viewers.
Michigan State fans are proudly thumping their chests at the strong viewership their program has received, while some wondered if Duke-Kansas might have been better if it weren’t broadcast so late:
“Blue blood programs draw lots of viewers. Not a surprise,” one MSU fan replied.
“It’s worth noting the Kansas Duke game tipped at 10:15pm EST on a Tuesday night. Surprised they pulled that high of numbers still,” wrote another.
“Everyone wants to watch master [goat] Tom Izzo and his blue blood Michigan State team in action,” a third declared.
That win over Kentucky will certainly help Michigan State when March rolls around.
