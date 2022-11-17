Most-Watched Game Of College Basketball Season Revealed

Tom Izzo crouching on the Michigan State Spartans sideline.

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 17: Head Coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on from the sideline against the UCLA Bruins during the second round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at St. Pete Times Forum on March 17, 2011 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s still very early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, but there’s already a strong contender for the most-watched game of the regular season.

According to Michigan State associate athletic director Kevin Pauga, Michigan State’s Tuesday game against Kentucky drew 2.03 million viewers to ESPN. The then-unranked Spartans – coming off a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga – Shocked the world by upsetting the No. 4 Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

