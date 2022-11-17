Most-Watched Game Of College Basketball Season Revealed

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 17: Head Coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on from the sideline against the UCLA Bruins during the second round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at St. Pete Times Forum on March 17, 2011 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s still very early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, but there’s already a strong contender for the most-watched game of the regular season.

According to Michigan State associate athletic director Kevin Pauga, Michigan State’s Tuesday game against Kentucky drew 2.03 million viewers to ESPN. The then-unranked Spartans – coming off a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga – Shocked the world by upsetting the No. 4 Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“Tuesday’s Michigan State-Kentucky game drew 2.03 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most watched game of the season so far,” Pauga tweeted.

The margin for the Michigan State-Kentucky game is pretty strong too thus far. Pauga said that second place belongs to Duke-Kansas at 1.56 million viewers, followed by Michigan State-Gonzaga at 1.48 million viewers.

Michigan State fans are proudly thumping their chests at the strong viewership their program has received, while some wondered if Duke-Kansas might have been better if it weren’t broadcast so late:

“Blue blood programs draw lots of viewers. Not a surprise,” one MSU fan replied.

“It’s worth noting the Kansas Duke game tipped at 10:15pm EST on a Tuesday night. Surprised they pulled that high of numbers still,” wrote another.

“Everyone wants to watch master [goat] Tom Izzo and his blue blood Michigan State team in action,” a third declared.

That win over Kentucky will certainly help Michigan State when March rolls around.