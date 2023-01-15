Most Underrated 2024 Defensive Recruits On The Notre Dame Radar

Notre Dame is off to another fast start in the 2024 recruiting class, currently sitting with the No. 3 overall class on every major recruiting platform. In order to be consistently good recruiters, you must be able to land elite level talent.

You also must be able to identify under the radar talent that presents tremendous upside on the next level with development. So far, the Irish staff has already identified several intriguing prospects who are much more tantalizing than what the rankings say currently.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button