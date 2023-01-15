Most Underrated 2024 Defensive Recruits On The Notre Dame Radar

Notre Dame is off to another fast start in the 2024 recruiting class, currently sitting with the No. 3 overall class on every major recruiting platform. In order to be consistently good recruiters, you must be able to land elite level talent.

You also must be able to identify under the radar talent that presents tremendous upside on the next level with development. So far, the Irish staff has already identified several intriguing prospects who are much more tantalizing than what the rankings say currently.

Here are some of the most underrated defensive recruits that are on the Notre Dame radar.

S DEMELLO JONES

Any time Notre Dame offers a player with a low ranking, or none at all, there is going to be some skepticism. That was the case on Tuesday when Swainsboro (Ga.) High School athlete Demello Jones was offered by Chris O’Leary.

Then you pop on the film and any ranking, or amount of stars, gets thrown out the window. The Georgia native is flat out one of the most impressive athletes in the 2023 recruiting class. It shouldn’t be long until that recruiting ranking reflects it.

The impressive offers have begun to roll in for Jones, who is criminally underrated from a recruiting ranking perspective. Some of his notable offers so far include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Colorado among others.

The 6-1, 175-pound athlete is a two-way star for Swainsboro. On offense, they led the team with 1,279 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns on just 122 carries. That is a 10.5 yard per carry average on top of another 384 yards and seven touchdowns through the air on 14 receptions (27.4 yards per reception).

Jones also recorded 44 total tackles and six pass breakups on defense. They also chipped in with tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

For the Notre Dame fans who would like a blast from the past, Jones also has some family ties to the Irish program. His Uncle is a former Notre Dame safety John “Deke” Cooper.

Deke was a three-year letter winner for the Irish from 1996-99. During that span, Cooper intercepted six passes, recorded 203 total tackles, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

He would then parlay that success into a six-year NFL career after coming out of Notre Dame as an undrafted free agent, spending time with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers before ending his career following the 2007 season. In total, Cooper recorded 218 total tackles and intercepted six passes in his career.

DL BENEDICT UMEH

A native of Canada originally, Avon (Conn.) Old Farms defender Benedict Umeh is a long bodied defensive lineman who pops off of the film immediately. From a body type perspective, he gives off some Stephon Tuitt and Chris Jones vibes. He is a multiple front dream, having the length and athleticism to line all up and down the line of scrimmage.

Umeh is currently very underrated from a recruiting ranking perspective. The 6-5, 260-pound standout is currently rated as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. On that ranking, Umeh is currently pegged as the No. 45 defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class.

He has started to bring in some substantial offers so far. To date, Umeh has extended offers from the Irish, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Wake Forest, and Rutgers among others.

The Connecticut standout is raw, there is no doubt about it. From strictly a Talent level perspective, he has a substantial upside. There is a good chance that Umeh makes a massive rise during his senior season. Keep a close eye on him.

EDGE JAXSON JONES

Currently committed to the University of Washington, Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic EDGE Jackson Jones has been open about letting his recruitment play out. He is one of the more talented speed rushers in the 2024 recruiting class, possessing an impressive level of explosiveness and bend. There is a really nice projection as a pass rushing Dynamo on the next level.

Jones enjoyed a standout junior campaign, leading the team with 17 sacks and another 22 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 215-pound pass rusher also had 96 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.

So far his recruiting ranking has not yet caught up to his on field production or expanding offer list. Jones is currently rated only by On3 among the major recruiting platforms. According to On3, he is rated as a three-star and the No. 33 edge defenders in the 2024 recruiting class.

Jones also holds an offer from USC, Oregon, Utah, and Arizona State. Judging by his junior film, you should expect that offer list to continue to grow moving forward.

DL DEYVID FIRE FIRE

A fascinating backstory, Landisville (Pa.) Hempfield defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale is making the transfer to IMG Academy for his senior season. Judging by the film, Palepale will fit in quickly with some of the nation’s elite.

The 6-2, 305-pound defensive tackle was originally born and from Anchorage, Alaska. He moved to Pennsylvania when he was 14 years old and quickly picked up the game of football.

He is also the cousin of current Detroit Lion standout Offensive tackle Penei Sewell and 2023 NFL Draft linebacker prospect Noah Sewell. Football runs in the family, boasting a nice level of awareness on the field and explosive athleticism for a player his size.

Palepale was asked to do a lot for Hempfield, playing up and down the line of scrimmage while also holding down the offensive tackle position for the team. Possessing a boxy build, Palepale is a really explosive athlete. He has a surprising amount of range for someone who is going to make their impact felt on the interior of a defensive line.

The Alaska native doesn’t boast a great recruiting ranking currently, sitting as a three-star recruit. He Ranks highest by 247Sports, who has pegged him as the No. 44 defensive lineman in tbe 2024 recruiting class.

