Most surprising storylines at the halfway point of the season

In the blink of an eye, we have already made it to the halfway point of the 2022 college football season.

We have seen enough football played to have an idea of ​​who entered the season overrated, underrated and who is in contention for the College Football Playoff heading down the stretch. The usual Suspects of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson are all looking good for a playoff spot while a few newcomers are trying to knock them off.

College football has treated fans to a fantastic state so far. A number of intriguing storylines have taken place through six weeks of action. We have seen multiple Coach firings, Massive upsets and so much more.

The beginning of the year has set us fans up for an exciting conclusion to the 2022 campaign.

Here is a look at eight of the most surprising storylines we have witnessed this college football season.

Alabama Escapes two close calls

The preseason No. 1 team in America has faced a fair share of adversity early on. The Tide narrowly escaped Texas in a nonconference Matchup in Week 2 and needed a goal line stand against Texas A&M to stay unbeaten. Alabama is winning games but looks beatable in the process.

Kansas gets off to a red-hot start

How about the turnaround from the Kansas Jayhawks? Kansas is proving to be a legitimate threat in the Big 12 after a 5-1 start to the year. They even got to host College Gameday in Week 6.

Lincoln Riley is enjoying his time in Los Angeles

Lincoln Riley is off to a great start to his USC tenure. His offseason overhaul of the program has the Trojans 6-0 and inside the top 10 of the AP Poll. Caleb Williams is playing like a Heisman Trophy candidate in the process.

The coaching Carousel is already off and running

Big-time jobs are opening up across the country as schools like Nebraska, Wisconsin and Arizona State have already fired their head coaches. We are in store for another wild offseason in the coaching carousel.

Transfer quarterbacks are shining

The transfer Portal saw tons of quarterbacks go to new schools in search of starting opportunities. Notable success stories include Caleb Williams (USC), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Quinn Ewers (Texas). College football is truly in the era of the transfer quarterback.

The Honeymoon phase is over at Oklahoma

The train is off the tracks in Norman as Oklahoma is 3-3 in Brent Venables’ first year. The Sooners looked lifeless in the 49-0 loss to Texas over the weekend. Venables needs to inspire his group to get back in the right direction in a hurry.

Upsets are everywhere

Improbable upsets are becoming a common theme in this college football season. App State took down Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee beat Miami and Marshall topped Notre Dame to name a few. Expecting to see many more of these as the season goes along.

The Pac-12 is in trouble

With UCLA and USC about to leave for the Big Ten, the Pac-12 needs its other schools to prove they can compete at a high level. Utan and Oregon dropping games to SEC schools early on didn’t help the cause.

