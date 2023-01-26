Most recent Last Two Minute Report reveals another bad break for Chicago Bulls

This season’s Last Two Minute Reports have not been kind to the Chicago Bulls. In fact, they have been downright brutal, as incorrect or missed calls have denied the Bulls several close victories. That trend continued as the Last Two Minute Report from the game against the Indiana Pacers pointed out a crucial gaffe in the final minute of the game.

Deebo denied a free-throw

According to the report, the incorrect no-call occurred with 1:13 remaining in the fourth. Chicago’s star DeMar DeRozan drove hard to the rim and made a layup despite what appeared to be a contact from Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith. The referees did not blow their whistles, and play resumed with the Bulls up 108-107.

