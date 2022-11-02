Most popular soccer websites in the United States

With millions of soccer fans following the beautiful game in the United States, what are the most popular soccer websites?

According to Comscore, the leading audience measurement company, the answers may surprise you. Yes, there are literally thousands of websites that focus on sports, but the majority of fans depend on an elite number of sites for their soccer news and analysis.

Top 10 most popular soccer websites

Here are the most popular soccer sites, per Comscore:

Goal.com 90min.com The18.com USSoccer.com WorldSoccerTalk.com FIFA.com MLSsoccer.com Football.London PremierLeague.com RealMadrid.com

Many of the above-mentioned websites have come a long way since 2008. At that time, sites such as ManUtd.com, UEFA.com, Big Soccer and Arsenal.com were more popular then. In 2008, Soccernet.com was number one, which has subsequently been acquired by ESPN.

Speaking of ESPN, the above metrics are based on English-language visitors during the month of September 2022 only. The websites Featured are soccer-specific. Sites such as ESPN, CBS and NBC, for instance, are not included because they cover a range of sports that skew the numbers.

Rankings likely to change

With the 2022 World Cup, the rankings for most popular soccer websites are likely to change slightly. After all, websites such as FIFA.com and USSoccer.com are most certainly going to see a rise in traffic.

It’ll be interesting to see how club/league-specific websites such as Major League Soccer’s website does given that its 2022 season will be over.

Questions?

Let us know what questions you have about the above rankings of most popular soccer websites, and whether you want to see more of these in the future.

Note, again, that the rankings are based on English language websites only. Spanish-language websites are not included. That’s nothing against Spanish-language sites, but our focus is on English-language audiences only.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire