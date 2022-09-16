‘Most People Don’t Know This’: Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Lets In on a Professional Secret

Talking about golf on social media, the player that takes the lead is Paige Spiranac. One of the most prominent names, Spiranac, has a social media following greater than Legends like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Failing to make her mark on the LPGA Tour, she now enjoys the pleasure of being called a golf influencer.

Starting in 2015, the 29-year-old regularly puts up videos surrounding the game. Building steadily, she has also walked on the path to successfully becoming a member of the million followers’ club. Seven years into the profession, she now seems well versed in its ups and downs. Elaborating further on it, she recently opened up about a professional secret.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac admits doing all by herself

Apart from her social media game, Spiranac is also a podcast host. Ever since 2020, she has regularly been hosting her own series of podcasts under the name ‘Playing a Round with Paige Spiranac’. This time was no different.

Recently, the former player put up the 114th Episode of her podcast. In the podcast, she opened up about having confidence in the social media game. “I’m in such a groove, I feel confident and comfortable with what works and what to post and when to post, I really just know exactly what I’m doing,” she said.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 07: Paige Spiranac of the United States in action during her practice round as a preview for the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club on December 7, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Considering the social media presence of Spiranac, it goes without saying that she has a lot to do in order to keep her followers engaged. A responsibility, that has prompted her to keep the steering wheel of her videos in her own hands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Going ahead in the conversation, she elaborated on how she keeps the creative part of her videos with her. “And most people don’t know this, but I actually write all of the Scripts and come up with all the ideas for all of my videos,” she said. “And I’m quite proud of how fun and creative they all are.”

Watch this story- Paige Spiranac discusses ‘sexism’ in sports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Getting the results of her efforts, the Colorado-born player today enjoys a 3.6 million following on Instagram, and 3.8 million on Facebook. In addition to that, she also has a colossal listenership on her podcast. It goes without saying, she doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Spiranac’s efforts for her social media game? Do let us know in the comments below.