‘Most LIV Golf Thing I’ve Watched’: Bubba Watson’s Casual Gaffe Triggers Mixed Reactions from Fans
LIV Golf has been surprising the fans ever since it came into existence. But on some days, it’s funnier than it is surprising. Contributing to such days was the recent incident with Bubba Watsonwho recently called a female LIV Golf commentator by the wrong name.
Bubba Watson called a female commentator by the wrong name
It hasn’t been going very well for Bubba Watson in the LIV Golf league. The former PGA Tour player was very happy with his decision to join the new league initially. However, things have been going sideways for him ever since he switched tours. Moreover, he recently got into the Limelight for mispronouncing a female commentator’s name during a tournament.
In an interview with Su-Ann Heng, Bubba Watson Accidentally called her by the wrong name while handing the conversation over to her. “Susan, over to you,” they said. But he was immediately corrected by the commentator who laughed and said, “Bubba it’s actually Su-Ann, but it’s alright. I’ll forgive you.”
Fans react to Bubba Watson’s recent LIV Golf incident
Fans have been giving all kinds of reactions ever since the video was posted by Kyle Porter is Twitter. It is being treated almost like some kind of controversy in the comments section of the video. Some fans decided to call out LIV Golf for disrespecting women. While others said that they could “imprison” Heng for Correcting the golfer.
LIV likes it better if women are disrespected
— Alan Roy (@imopticalpsn) October 29, 2022
She will have her face covered from now on. How dare she correct a man.
— Johnny Abraham (@theybedem) October 29, 2022
Except the people who might imprison her for Correcting a man…
— Jay (@JayLloK) October 29, 2022
Some even said that the video was being watched more than the LIV Golf tournaments.
Well that’s the most LIV golf that I’ve watched
— GoDucks424 (@GoDucks424) October 29, 2022
Don’t worry nobody is watching anyway
— Michael Cochran (@Cochran5Mike) October 29, 2022
More people will see this tweet than are watching the actual exhibition
— Paul Winkle (@Winks2348) October 29, 2022
While others simply made fun of the low number of spectators on the field.
Look at the tens of people watching! 😂
— Ryan Sweet (@RyanSweet99) October 29, 2022
Free tickets and very few viewers!! Good luck
— Guy Potvin (@gipotvin_guy) October 29, 2022
No matter what the fans have to say about the little incident, it is certain that nothing goes unnoticed when on LIV Golf. Ever since the short clip of Watson calling the wrong name was posted, fans have been trolling him far more than necessary. However, there has been no response from Watson regarding the same. And it is nothing new for LIV Golf to face criticism from fans every other day.
LIV Golf players including Watson have been facing major setbacks since the time they left the PGA Tour. However, things are worse in Watson’s case since he claimed that the PGA Tour still owes him his PIP money. Only time will be the judge of what happens next in the golfer’s professional golf career.
