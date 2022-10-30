‘Most LIV Golf Thing I’ve Watched’: Bubba Watson’s Casual Gaffe Triggers Mixed Reactions from Fans

LIV Golf has been surprising the fans ever since it came into existence. But on some days, it’s funnier than it is surprising. Contributing to such days was the recent incident with Bubba Watsonwho recently called a female LIV Golf commentator by the wrong name.

Bubba Watson called a female commentator by the wrong name

It hasn’t been going very well for Bubba Watson in the LIV Golf league. The former PGA Tour player was very happy with his decision to join the new league initially. However, things have been going sideways for him ever since he switched tours. Moreover, he recently got into the Limelight for mispronouncing a female commentator’s name during a tournament.

In an interview with Su-Ann Heng, Bubba Watson Accidentally called her by the wrong name while handing the conversation over to her. “Susan, over to you,” they said. But he was immediately corrected by the commentator who laughed and said, “Bubba it’s actually Su-Ann, but it’s alright. I’ll forgive you.”

Fans react to Bubba Watson’s recent LIV Golf incident

Fans have been giving all kinds of reactions ever since the video was posted by Kyle Porter is Twitter. It is being treated almost like some kind of controversy in the comments section of the video. Some fans decided to call out LIV Golf for disrespecting women. While others said that they could “imprison” Heng for Correcting the golfer.

Some even said that the video was being watched more than the LIV Golf tournaments.

While others simply made fun of the low number of spectators on the field.

No matter what the fans have to say about the little incident, it is certain that nothing goes unnoticed when on LIV Golf. Ever since the short clip of Watson calling the wrong name was posted, fans have been trolling him far more than necessary. However, there has been no response from Watson regarding the same. And it is nothing new for LIV Golf to face criticism from fans every other day.

LIV Golf players including Watson have been facing major setbacks since the time they left the PGA Tour. However, things are worse in Watson’s case since he claimed that the PGA Tour still owes him his PIP money. Only time will be the judge of what happens next in the golfer’s professional golf career.

