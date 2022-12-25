Most games played on Christmas: LeBron James to become NBA all-time leader and pass Kobe Bryant
When LeBron James takes the floor on Christmas Day in 2022, he’ll set another NBA record.
The Lakers are set to take on the Mavericks in Dallas on the holiday, marking James’ 17th Christmas Day game. This will break a tie with the late, great Kobe Bryant for the most Christmas Day games in NBA history.
James has become synonymous with the marquee day on the NBA schedule, setting (and chasing) numerous records along the way.
Which records does James already own on the holiday and which ones could he break this season? The Sporting News has the answers you’re looking for below.
LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for most games played on Christmas
Following the Lakers’ Matchup with the Mavericks on Christmas Day in 2022, James will be the NBA’s all-time leader with 17 games played on the holiday.
James is 10-6 all-time on Christmas Day, averaging 26.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
Most total games played
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|1.
|Kobe Bryant
|16
|LeBron James
|16
|3.
|Earl Monroe
|13
|Shaquille O’Neal
|13
|Dolph Schayes
|13
|Dwyane Wade
|13
LeBron James’ records on Christmas Day
Along with the most games played on Christmas Day in NBA history, James is also the NBA’s all-time leader in points and 3-pointers made on the holiday. Take a look below to find out which other records James is closing in on.
Most total points
James surpassed Kobe Bryant as the NBA’s all-time scorer on Christmas Day in 2021.
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1.
|LeBron James
|422
|2.
|Kobe Bryant
|395
|3.
|Oscar Robertson
|377
|4.
|Dwyane Wade
|314
|5.
|Kevin Durant
|299
Most total assists
James is only 30 assists away from surpassing Oscar Robertson for the most assists on Christmas Day.
|Rank
|Player
|Assists
|1.
|Oscar Robertson
|144
|2.
|LeBron James
|114
|3.
|Russell Westbrook
|93
|4.
|Kobe Bryant
|85
|5.
|Dwyane Wade
|80
Most total steals
James only trails his teammate, Westbrook, for the most steals on Christmas Day in NBA history. Both players will look to add to their steal totals on the holiday this season.
|Rank
|Player
|Steals
|1.
|Russell Westbrook
|29
|2.
|LeBron James
|26
|3.
|Scottie Pippen
|24
|4.
|Dwyane Wade
|23
|5.
|Kobe Bryant
|17
|Michael Jordan
|17
Most total turnovers
As it comes with the territory of playing the most games in NBA history on Christmas, James is only five giveaways behind Bryant for the most ever on the holiday.
|Rank
|Player
|Turnovers
|1.
|Kobe Bryant
|65
|2.
|LeBron James
|60
|3.
|Russell Westbrook
|47
|4.
|Dwyane Wade
|39
|5.
|Shaquille O’Neal
|32
Most total 3-pointers made
This one may surprise you, but James is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made on Christmas. With the 76ers also playing on the holiday in 2022, James Harden could surpass LeBron, only two 3-pointers behind the lead.
|Rank
|Player
|3-pointers
|1.
|LeBron James
|28
|2.
|James Harden
|26
|3.
|Kevin Durant
|25
|4.
|JJ Redick
|24
|5.
|Kyrie Irving
|17
|Klay Thompson
|17