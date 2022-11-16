Most fined player in the NBA. Who is the most fined player in the league? ▷ SportsBrief.com

In the NBA, fines are a standard part of life for players. Teams and players in the NBA, the most popular professional basketball league in the world, are regularly fined and suspended for infractions that have nothing to do with the game. The most fined players in the NBA are those who normally have a strong personality and are less agreeable.

Rasheed Wallace (#36) of the New York Knicks against Kris Humphries (#43) of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 11, 2012. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Source: Getty Images

The steadily rising amount of NBA sanctions have been met with growing skepticism. The New York Times reported that the NBA handed out numerous fines and suspensions totaling a large sum of money; this has led some to question if the league has tightened its regulations or whether players have become less disciplined. A look at the NBA’s record book reveals the seven most fined NBA players of all time.

7. Metta World Peace

Read also The biggest World Cup snubs: A list of footballers left out of their countries’ World Cup Squad

Metta World Peace (#37) of the Los Angeles Lakers in the game against the Miami Heat at Staples Center on January 6, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jayne Kamin

Source: Getty Images

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

In May 2004, more than a year after the first fine, World Peace was fined another $10,000 for making an Offensive gesture while playing for the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons. But the worst punishment came later that year. In November, he was suspended for the rest of the season without pay, which cost him $5 million.

6. Kevin Garnett

Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett reacts to a call as small forward Paul Pierce looks over in an NBA game at the TD Garden on Wednesday, April 18, 2012. Photo: Matt Stone

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Garnett, who has been fined $85,000 over five separate incidents occurring between April 2013 and 2003, is the next highest-fined athlete. After the Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, the now-Brooklyn Nets center was fined $25,000.

Garnett left the American Airlines Arena without making any sort of statement to the press, leaving his legions of fans and observers to speculate about the future of the NBA star. His annual salary of $21.2 million is only reduced by 0.12% ($25,000), so he is still doing well despite his abysmal social skills.

Read also Man City target more Glory after reporting record revenues

5. Kenyon Martin

Denver Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin (4) reacts after fouling Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom (7). Photo: Andy Cross

Source: Getty Images

With five penalties during a ten-year span, Kenyon Martin is in sixth place on this list. The New York Knicks forward has the same amount of fines as Garnett (eight), but his total charges are $107,500, while Garnett’s are $85,000.

Martin was fined $15,000 in 2006 for his rowdy behavior at a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls, during which he and his entourage got into a verbal altercation with supporters. After two years, Martin was fined $20,000 for verbally abusing an official during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

4. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson representing team USA. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Allen Iverson ranks fourth with six fines accrued in a decade. According to the NBA, Iverson has paid a charge of $87,500 for his disruptive behavior. Allen Iverson never appeared on the court anymore, but before he retired, he racked up a number of hefty charges, including $25,000 from the Denver Nuggets in January 2007 for voicing his displeasure with a referee after a game against his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers .

Read also Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer: Is CR7 leaving Manchester United and which clubs are likely to acquire him?

3. Shaquille O’Neal

NBA star Shaquille O’Neal attends a Li Ning promotional event at a Li Ning store on October 20, 2011, in Kunming, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Among the NBA’s most fined players, they amassed six fines but paid a heftier total of $145,000 for them. In 2010, after making comments to the media about the Refereeing in Boston’s 86-78 loss to Orlando on Christmas Day, O’Neal was hit with a large sum of $35,000. At the end of the game, O’Neal made sure the officials knew he disagreed with the call that led to his sixth foul when Magic center Dwight Howard fell to the ground as they grappled for possession.

2. Stephen Jackson

Stephen Jackson reacts during a BIG3 basketball league game on July 23, 2017, at the UIC Pavilion, in Chicago, IL. Photo: Patrick Gorski

Source: Getty Images

Jackson follows O’Neal into second place with his six charges, but he beats O’Neal’s $145,000 by $35,000 to $180,000. Jackson was charged $25,000 for sending a threatening message to Serge Ibaka via Twitter, and this may be what Nets’ Terry meant when he said that social media is now taking players down. He is one of the most fined players in the NBA.

Read also Athletes who are billionaires: A list of Billionaire Athletes in the world currently

“Somebody tell Serg Abaka. He’s not into this lifestyle. If he comes near me again, I’m going to Punch him in the face. This is a firm guarantee. Doing way too much, he is.

Who is the most fined player in the league?

1. Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace of the New York Knicks celebrates a three-point basket against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 11, 2012. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Source: Getty Images

The now-retired professional basketball player racked up eight fines totaling $205,000; two were particularly heavy. A charge of $35,000 was levied against Wallace in April 2010 for making negative comments about government officials.

The forward, playing at the time for the Boston Celtics, made it clear to the officials on April 19, 2010, that he was not happy with their decisions. And the officials made him pay for his criticism. Two years prior, Wallace had been fined $25,000 for similar actions as a Detroit Piston after he cursed at officials after his team lost the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Wallace remains to be the most fined player in NBA history.

Read also NBA players who went to jail: Ranking the 10 best Hoopers with criminal records

All professional leagues have to impose a rule that all players should watch their language and behavior on and off the court. The most fined players in the NBA have not adhered to the NBA’s strict rules, which means they end up paying hefty fines.

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup Qatar: 2022 dates, qualifiers, schedules, stadiums, fixtures

Sportsbrief.com published an article about FIFA World Cup Qatar, 2022. The dates, all qualifiers, groups, schedules, stadiums, and fixtures are all outlined.

The World Cup is a competition that brings people from all walks of life together in support of their national team. Click on the link above to find the dates, schedules, and fixtures for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Sports Brief News