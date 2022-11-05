Mossmer’s Goal Sends Card to Semifinals

Next Game: at Maine 11/4/2022 | 9:00 A.M Nov. 04 (Fri) / 9:00 AM at Reputation History

ORONO, Maine – Haley Mossmer netted her fourth game-winning goal of the season with just 1:46 remaining and Stanford field hockey advanced past Vermont in the quarterfinals of the America East Tournament, 2-1, on Thursday. With the win, Stanford has advanced in the bracket for the seventh time in the last eight years.

Mossmer scored her team-leading eighth goal of the season in the fourth quarter, and her sixth in the past eight games, while freshman Tottie Taylor scored her first career goal in the opening frame. Scout Butler was credited with her first-career assist, while Classmates Daisy Ford and Kendall Dowd shared the win between the posts.

“Post season play is gritty and full of heart,” said head Coach Roz Ellis . “I am really proud of our determination to stick to our game plan and play intentional. On to the next!”

Taylor gave Stanford the lead in the first quarter with a goal that stood as the only score until the fourth period. Butler had an initial shot deflected, with the ball eventually making its way to Taylor for a wrister into the bottom corner. She is the 10th Cardinal player to score a goal this season.

Stanford outshot the Catamounts over the opening 30 minutes, 6-1, and took a 1-0 lead into the half.

Following a scoreless third frame, Vermont scored on a penalty corner with just under seven minutes to play. The deadlock would last just five minutes, as Stanford found Mossmer on a breakaway, beating a defender to score a laser past the goalkeeper.

Stanford will take on tournament host No. 23 Maine is Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 am in the America East semifinals. The game will air on ESPN+.