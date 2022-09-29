Mosinee Volleyball Defeats Antigo in 5 Set Thriller

Mosinee defeated Antigo 23-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-15, 15-13

Antigo had match points at 24-23 and 25-24 in set three and led 13-12 in set five.

Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, Sept 26: Marshfield, Columbus Catholic, Athens, Prentice and Tri-County #1-5

Mosinee leaders:

MaKayla Weisner 21 Kills

Amber Gonzalez 9 Kills

Alexis Jonas 8 kills, 35 assists, 15 digs

Tristan Wicklund 5 aces, 10 digs

Addison Vaughn 13 digs

Mosinee 17-9 overall, 6-1 GNC

Antigo 10-18 overall, 3-4 GNC

