Mosinee drops Volleyball Regional Final to Oconto Falls
Oconto Falls defeated Mosinee 26-24, 25-20, 25-22 in WIAA Girls Volleyball Regional Final action.
WIAA Volleyball Playoffs Regional Final Scoreboard: Saturday Oct 22: All Divisions 1-4 Livestream links, scores
Mosinee leaders:
Maggie Woller 11 Kills
MaKayla Weisner 8 Kills
Alexis Jonas 8 kills, 26 assists, 3 aces
Tristan Wicklund 3 aces, 10 digs
Addison Vaughn 16 digs
Mosinee 25-11 overall
Oconto Falls 27-15 overall
