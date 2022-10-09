Mosinee and Rhinelander Soccer Tie in GNC Thriller

Rhinelander edged Mosinee earlier in the season by a goal. Tonight’s game at Edgewood Field in Mosinee was even closer.

In a game with limited chances for both teams, the defenses shone. Mosinee’s Trevor Tazelaar played sweeper with skill, clearing ball after ball that came through. Josh Ivey was in front of him, keeping things clean. Colton Blank, Tucker Kowalski and Grant Gabrielski did their part to shut down anything on the wings. Backing everyone up was Keaton Wieloch in goal. However there was a significant change right before half. Rhinelander got a Breakaway and it looked like the Hodags had a goal in the bag. Keaton stepped out at exactly the right moment and shut the play down, and actually won a goal kick off the deflection. Unfortunately he was injured on the play. At that moment Ben Harris stepped in for the first time since early in the season. With no time to warm up, he got his gloves out of the locker room, took off his field jersey and stepped into the box. With the game on the line, they kept the game scoreless for the rest of the half.

The second half was more of the same. Shots were few, but Ben stopped every one he faced. Midfield and forward play was good for both teams, but the defense was better. The game drew to a close and officially ended in a tie.

After regulation Great Northern Conference teams have a shootout, and Rhinelander ended up in too in the shootout.

