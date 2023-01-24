MOSI debuts new science mini golf course

The Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa already has a few icons that are hard to miss. The T-Rex made entirely of recycled materials, and a Giant IMAX theater come to mind. Now there’s a new attraction sure to allure passersby: a 9-hole mini golf course.

“SciLinx Mini Golf is our new outdoor nine-hole, science-themed mini golf course located in MOSI’s Science Park,” wrote museum representatives in a post on Instagram. Each hole has a science theme. One loop-the-loop hole teaches putters about the conservation of energy and kinetic energy. Another meticulously designed hole teaches folks the Mathematical principal of normal distribution.

“Put with prehistoric dinosaurs, stay on par while learning physics, or take a Mulligan on the moon” writes MOSI. It’s $3 to play for members, and $5 for nonmembers.

Museum officials have been hard at work expanding offerings at the venue, including a new butterfly garden on the grounds.

MOSI is located at 4801 E. Fowler Avenue and is open 7 days a week. Admission to the mini golf course can be purchased at the front desk upon entry.

For those who have never visited, the museum describes itself as the intersection of science, technology and innovation in the Tampa Bay region. MOSI’s Institutional Vision is to be recognized as a thought leader and Catalyst contributing to a thriving Tampa Bay region through science, technology and innovation.

You can learn more about exhibits on view, special events, and upcoming Camps on its website.

