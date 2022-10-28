Mosesian Center Hosting Flash Art Sale and Benefit

Some of the artwork in the Flash Art Sale at Mosesian Center for the Arts.

The following announcement was provided by the Mosesian Center for the Arts:

Flash Art is an exhibition and benefit at the Mosesian Center for the Arts that we are bringing back for the first time since 2016!

This year, more than 80 artists have donated a wide assortment of artwork to MCA. Tickets to the Flash Art benefit will be sold matching the number of artworks in the exhibition. Each ticket purchaser will be given a preference sheet to rank their top 20 favorite pieces of art, and at the end of the exhibition, a Lottery drawing will be held to match each participant to the Flash Art piece that they will ultimately take home.

Included in the exhibition are ceramics, oil paintings, acrylics, watercolors, drawings, prints, artists’ books, photographs, fiber pieces, and collages. Their subject matters span numerous topics from landscapes and portraits, to works inspired by nature and pop-culture. We invite you all to come to our viewing reception on Thursday, November 3 from 5:30-7:30 PM to mingle with other guests and enjoy refreshments, all while exploring Flash Art’s visual offerings.

All proceeds from this exhibition fundraiser will directly benefit Mosesian Arts classes and future exhibitions.

Important Dates:

Flash Art Benefit Exhibition Opens: October 28

Viewing Reception: Thursday, November 3, 5:30–7:30 PM

Flash Art Benefit Exhibition Closes: November 16

Flash Artwork Benefit matches will be announced on November 18

Pick up of artwork: TBA

Ticket details and digital exhibition book coming soon.

See more info at https://www.mosesianarts.org/