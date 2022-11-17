Moses Moody hilariously recalls when he first beat his father in basketball

Moody hilariously recalls when he first beat his dad in hoops Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moses Moody is a bona fide NBA player, but his journey to the league started like most players: Playing 1-on-1 with his father.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” the second-year pro shared how old he was when he first beat his father in pickup basketball.

“If you asked him that question, he would have a completely different answer than I do,” Moody told Poole. “But I will say my first time was probably about 12.

“They would never say that though.”

Moody adds that once he got that first win against his father, the competitive nature would take over and the two would keep playing games until they could no longer play.

With that competitiveness comes trash talk and whenever the 20-year-old won, he made sure to let his father know.

“My dad never let me or my brother or anybody win anything so when I was a kid, no matter what the game is, no matter what we’re playing, my dad would win and he would talk crazy — he’s going to let you know about it,” a smiling Moody recalled.

“Now that I’m able to win a couple more things, it built up that competitive nature inside of me and he’s my favorite victim. I want to beat him in anything we play.”

That said, the 6-foot-5 Moody doesn’t recall ever throwing down a dunk over his father during a pickup game.

“I don’t actually think I’ve ever dunked on my dad,” Moody said to Poole, much to the latter’s enjoyment. “Once I got to the point where I was dunking, he’s not going to play me anymore.

“You got to know when to hold them and know when to fold them.”

That attitude has served Moody well in his first two years in the league.

Although he’s played sporadically in the 2022-23 NBA season, Moody knows that being an energetic bench presence can help increase the competitiveness of his teammates.

As the Warriors continue to figure out how to turn their season around, Moody, undoubtedly, will play a part in Golden State’s season.

Regardless of where his NBA journey takes him, Moody can take solace in the fact that he was able to get there because of the competitiveness he built up by beating his father in pickup basketball.

