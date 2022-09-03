Moses Brown All-Stater Kylie Eaton is all-in on golf, not tennis

One of the top tennis players in the state was not doing what you think she’d be doing during the opening week of the RIIL fall sports season.

Instead of practicing her tennis shots, she was traveling to play in a golf tournament in Albany, NY.

Tennis used to be Kylie Eaton’s first sport. The Moses Brown All-Stater started playing at a young age, taking lessons and playing in USTA events. But on her journey through high school, something happened.

As she enters her senior year, Eaton doesn’t want anyone to be confused. She still loves tennis and when she takes the court, the senior will be ready to win. It’s just that right now, even with her being on a short list of state-title favorites in girls tennis this fall, golf has become her passion.

Kylie Eaton blasts out of a bunker at Winnipaug Country Club during the RIGA Junior Amateur Girls Championship in August. Eaton has shifted her focus to golf but remains one of the state's top high school tennis players.

“I don’t remember the exact moment or the day, but something just flipped and I started to like golf more,” Eaton said. “Just like tennis, if you want to be really good, you can’t be half in on one and half in on the other.

“I decided I had to pick one and I picked golf.”

Her resume on the course speaks for itself.

Playing her first RIIL Girls Golf Championship as a sophomore, Eaton finished second and earned Providence Journal first-team All-State honors. She followed that with a win at the RIGA Junior Amateur over the summer. Last spring she didn’t quite have the finish she was looking for, but still made first-team All-State after finishing fourth.

Since that finish, Eaton went on a tear. She qualified as the second seed at the RIGA State Women’s Amateur before Flying through match play to win the title. She then had a runner-up finish at the RIGA Junior Amateur Championship.

Eaton said she plans on playing golf in college, which isn’t something she could have projected five years ago.

“Tennis was basically my sport, my No. 1 sport probably from elementary school and until seventh or eighth grade. It was just tennis all the time and golf was in the summer just for fun,” Eaton said. “Then it kind of shifted. I saw the improvement I was making in eighth or ninth grade and I started to play golf more and I just chose that.”

