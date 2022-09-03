Moses Brown All-Stater Kylie Eaton is all-in on golf, not tennis

One of the top tennis players in the state was not doing what you think she’d be doing during the opening week of the RIIL fall sports season.

Instead of practicing her tennis shots, she was traveling to play in a golf tournament in Albany, NY.

Tennis used to be Kylie Eaton’s first sport. The Moses Brown All-Stater started playing at a young age, taking lessons and playing in USTA events. But on her journey through high school, something happened.

As she enters her senior year, Eaton doesn’t want anyone to be confused. She still loves tennis and when she takes the court, the senior will be ready to win. It’s just that right now, even with her being on a short list of state-title favorites in girls tennis this fall, golf has become her passion.

‘It keeps me active’:Moses Brown’s Kylie Eaton adds RI Women’s Amateur title to resume

“I don’t remember the exact moment or the day, but something just flipped and I started to like golf more,” Eaton said. “Just like tennis, if you want to be really good, you can’t be half in on one and half in on the other.

“I decided I had to pick one and I picked golf.”

Her resume on the course speaks for itself.

Playing her first RIIL Girls Golf Championship as a sophomore, Eaton finished second and earned Providence Journal first-team All-State honors. She followed that with a win at the RIGA Junior Amateur over the summer. Last spring she didn’t quite have the finish she was looking for, but still made first-team All-State after finishing fourth.

More:Presenting the 2022 Providence Journal All-State Girls Golf teams and Coaches’ Association postseason Awards

Since that finish, Eaton went on a tear. She qualified as the second seed at the RIGA State Women’s Amateur before Flying through match play to win the title. She then had a runner-up finish at the RIGA Junior Amateur Championship.

Eaton said she plans on playing golf in college, which isn’t something she could have projected five years ago.

“Tennis was basically my sport, my No. 1 sport probably from elementary school and until seventh or eighth grade. It was just tennis all the time and golf was in the summer just for fun,” Eaton said. “Then it kind of shifted. I saw the improvement I was making in eighth or ninth grade and I started to play golf more and I just chose that.”

The constant play at Rally Point has stopped. The Lessons with famous Rhode Island instructor Nestor Bernabe are finished. Those USTA tournaments that used to take up her time are long gone. Eaton said the last one she played came before COVID Struck in 2020.

“It was kind of sad. When I ‘quit’ competitive tennis, I knew I still had high school tennis,” Eaton said. “I knew I wasn’t quitting the sport and that’s what made it easier to get it done.”

Her Talent certainly showed she had no quit in her.

Eaton played No. 2 as a freshman behind former All-State teammate Candice Ballarin and was slated to hold the same spot as a sophomore before a back injury wiped out her season.

Last year got even better. Going straight from the course to the courts, Eaton found herself atop the Quakers’ lineup and established herself as one of the state’s best. At the RIIL Girls Singles Championship tournament, Eaton cruised in her first two matches and survived a thrilling three-setter against Wheeler All-Stater Miranda Ye in the quarterfinals before losing to East Greenwich’s Maddie Omicioli in their semifinal.

“My competitiveness is definitely not toned down. I don’t know how to tone it down,” Eaton said. “I’m that way and whatever happens, I’m out there to compete. It became more of a team thing and I was there for my team and do what’s best for myself and for my team.

“That’s my mentality. Our whole team wanted to get as far as we could and it’s the same mentality this year.”

While the state’s other top players have spent the summer playing tournaments and practicing, Eaton’s play has been limited to hitting on a family vacation with sister Adriana, a freshman to be, and a lesson she took last week.

“It was like ‘OK, tennis was starting soon, I should try to get a lesson,'” Eaton said. “Golf is still my main focus in the summer.”

It’s not exactly the preparation you’d expect one of the state title favorites to have and Eaton would certainly have to be considered one. Of last year’s singles tourney final four players, she’s the only returner. With Wheeler not competing in the RIIL this fall, the only returning first-team All-State singles players are Eaton and La Salle junior Bridget Casey.

Rhode Island is littered with plenty of talented underclassmen — Eaton says she could end up finding herself behind her sister this season — that could win, but Eaton would have to be considered the top target for opponents to take aim at.

That type of pressure doesn’t matter to Eaton. In fact, her only concern right now is cracking the Moses Brown singles lineup. After that, she wants to have some fun with her team.

She’ll be trying to win, just not in the same way she may have in the past.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Eaton said. “I know I haven’t been practicing as much as I really want. If I was practicing, the state title would be on the top of my list.

“Now I’m just trying to do the best I can for our team and if the results happen, they’ll take care of themselves. All I’m going to try to do is enjoy my last season.”