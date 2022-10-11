Morris County Tournament girls soccer Roundup for preliminary round games, Oct. 10

Abigail Hawes scored a hat trick to lead 13th-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 4-3 win over 20th-seeded Montville in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament in Mountain Lakes.

Daisy Duda added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (7-4), which led 2-1 at halftime. Maya Ritchie dished out two assists in the win.

Gisela LoGrasso tallied a goal and two assists for Montville (3-5-1). Emma DeAngelis and Caroline Slunt each added a goal in the loss.

Mountain Lakes advanced to the first round, where it will face fourth-seeded West Morris on Wednesday.

Parsippany 2, Jefferson 0

Sara Hoffman and Bhumika Chavan each scored to lift 18th-seeded Parsippany to a 2-0 win over 15th-seeded Jefferson in Oak Ridge.

Hoffman opened the scoring with a goal in the first half, before Chavan added an insurance goal in the second. Amanda Dean added an assist, while Ava Turrisi made eight saves in the win.

Parsippany (7-6) will take on second-seeded Chatham in the first round on Wednesday.

Jefferson fell to 7-3-2.

Roxbury 3, Villa Walsh 0

Juliana Osterman scored a goal with an assist to lead 12th-seeded Roxbury to a 3-0 win over 21st-seeded Villa Walsh in Roxbury.

Ava Di Pasquale and Julia Kest each found the back of the net for Roxbury (6-3), which scored all three of its goals in the second half. It advanced to the first round, where it will travel to face fifth-seeded Madison on Wednesday.

Villa Walsh dropped to 4-7-1 with the loss.

Hanover Park 7, Morris Hills 0

Alyssa Alfano scored four goals to lead eighth-seeded Hanover Park to a 7-0 win over 25th-seeded Morris Hills in East Hanover.

Victoria Cesaro, Nicolette Peluso, and Abby Liebhauser each scored a goal for Hanover Park (8-3-2). Sienna Petro and Arianna Allonardo each dished out two assists in the win.

Hanover Park will face the winner of ninth-seeded Randolph and 24th-seeded Boonton in the first round on Wednesday.

Morris Hills fell to 1-9-1.

