Morris County Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal round, Oct. 15

Pequannock 1, Chatham 4

Ella Spina scored a goal to go along with two assists as second-seeded Chatham defeated seventh-seeded Pequannock 4-1 in Chatham.

Ashley Kiernan scored two goals with Leigha Matter adding one and Paige Droner tallying an assist.

Shayla Osmanski scored the lone goal of the game for Pequannock (13-1-1) with Emma Pieklo posting 15 saves in goal.

Chatham (8-3-1) will face sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Mendham 3, Morris Knolls 2

Abi Fitzsimmons posted two assists as sixth-seeded Mendham defeated third-seeded Morris Knolls 3-2 in Rockaway.

Maddie Ryan had a goal and an assist with Payton Johnson and Sara Brandt tallying a goal each. Sonja Zeepvat had 10 saves in goal.

The game was tied at 2 at the half with Mendham (7-5-1) getting the equalizer in the second half despite being outshot 15-12 by Morris Knolls (8-5) in the game.

Mendham will face second-seeded Chatham in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Madison 1, West Morris 2

Fourth-seeded West Morris defeated fifth-seeded Madison 2-0 in Chester.

Madison held a 1-0 lead at the half with West Morris (8-3-1) tying the game in the second with regulation ending with a 1-1 tie. West Morris would score the game-winner in the double overtime. West Morris outshot Madison 12-8 in the game.

Erin Kleiven had the lone goal for Madison (8-3) with Gwen Eilender assisting. Riley Holland had nine saves.

West Morris will face either eighth-seeded Hanover Park in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Hanover Park 2, No. 14 Mount Olive 0

Alyssa Alfano scored two goals as eighth-seeded Hanover Park upset top-seeded Mount Olive, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 2-0 in Flanders.

Sienna Petro Assisted on both of Alfano’s goals with Gia D’Alessio posting eight saves in goal.

The loss is Mount Olive’s (11-1-1) first of the season.

Hanover Park (10-3-2) will face fourth-seeded West Morris in the semifinals on Tuesday.

