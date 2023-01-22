Morris County Tournament bracket, schedule

Defending Champion Morris Catholic received the No. 1 seed in the Morris County Tournament at the girls basketball coaches’ meeting on Jan. 22.

Montville, Chatham, Randolph, Madison and Morristown round out the top six seeds, each of which receives a bye into the second round.

Preliminaries must be played by Jan. 28, followed by the second round by Feb. 2. All games will be hosted by the better seed.

Quarterfinals are scheduled for Feb. 4 at Morris Knolls. The semifinals will be Feb. 10 at County College of Morris. CCM will also host the final at 7 pm on Feb. 17.

Preliminaries

(17) Mountain Lakes at (16) Boonton

(24) Roxbury at (9) Mendham

(25) Whippany Park at (8) Pequannock

(20) Kinnelon at (13) Morristown Beard

(21) Parsippany at (12) Morris Knolls

(18) Parsippany Hills at (15) Morris Tech

(23) St. Elizabeth at (10) West Morris

(26) Dover at (7) Jefferson

(19) Villa Walsh at (14) Morris Hills

(22) Mount Olive at (11) Hanover Park

Second round

Mountain Lakes-Boonton Winner at (1) Morris Catholic

Kinnelon-Morristown Beard Winner at (4) Randolph

Parsippany-Morris Knolls Winner at (3) Madison

Parsippany Hills-Morris Tech Winner at (2) Montville

Morris Hills-Villa Walsh Winner at (3) Chatham

Mount Olive-Hanover Park Winner at (6) Morristown

Quarterfinals

February 4 at Morris Knolls

Semifinals

February 10 at CCM

Final

February 17 at CCM