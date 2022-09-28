Morris County girls soccer Roundup for Sept. 27: Whippany Park, Hanover Park win

Sam Heusser’s overtime goal lifted Whippany Park past Villa Walsh 2-1 in Morristown.

Nicolette Liloia also scored a goal for Whippany Park (1-3-2) while Colleen Walsh netted one for Villa Walsh (3-4-1).

Whippany Park’s Abigail Feeley made five saves while Villa Walsh’s Francesca Kearns also recorded five.

Hanover Park 3, Morris Catholic 0

Sadie O’Donnell, Sienna Petro, and Mia Zirpoli each scored second-half goals to lead Hanover Park over Morris Catholic 3-0 in Denville.

Arianna Allonardo and Samantha Cicerone also had an assist for Hanover Park (4-3-1) while Gia D’Alessio made six saves.

Riley Fitzpatrick and Sophia Vera combined to make 10 saves for Morris Catholic (0-5-1).

Jefferson 5, Newton 0

Katerina Loncar scored twice to lift Jefferson to a 5-0 win over Newton in Newton.

Eelana Walters had a goal and two assists for Jefferson (6-1-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Madison Manco dished out two assists in the win.

Newton dropped to 1-8.

Parsippany Hills 3, Mountain Lakes 1

Cassie Saldarini had a goal and an assist to lead Parsippany Hills past Mountain Lakes 3-1 in Morris Plains.

Tied at one at halftime, Parsippany Hills (5-1-1) scored two goals in the second half to earn the win. Victoria Vinals and Audra Crane also netted a goal.

Mountain Lakes fell to 4-3.

Morristown-Beard 2, Parsippany 0

Gianna Azevedo and Bailee Schubert’s second-half goals led Morristown-Beard past Parsippany 2-0 in Parsippany.

Karine Sauan Gregorian and Jess Byrne recorded an assist for Morristown-Beard (2-0-2).

Parsippany fell to 4-4.

Boonton 6, Dover 0

Ava Derr had two goals and an assist as Boonton rolled past Dover 6-0 in Boonton.

Boonton (2-3) took a 2-0 lead at Halftime before notching four more scores in the second half.

Amanda Tuohy and Arianna Jackson-Wach also recorded a goal and an assist while Amaya Campbell and Amanda Tuohy combined for six saves.

Dover fell to 1-7.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Craig Epstein may be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @CraigEpstein18.