Morris County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Well. 20 Mount Olive, Mendham earn wins

Tehya Schueten tallied three goals and two assists to lead Mount Olive, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Roxbury in Mount Olive.

Zoe Rogan netted a pair of goals for Mount Olive (7-0-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Stella Orellana also scored in the win.

Roxbury fell to 4-2 with the loss.

Mendham 1, Morris Knolls 0

Lia Manuel’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Mendham topped Morris Knolls, 1-0, in Mendham.

Abi Fitzsimmons had the assist on Manuel’s goal for Mendham (3-3-1). Sonja Zeepvat turned aside all seven shots she faced to secure the shutout.

Morris Knolls dropped to 5-3 with the loss.

Kinnelon 5, St. Elizabeth 0

Ariana Conroy scored two goals to lead Kinnelon to a 5-0 win over St. Elizabeth in Madison.

Alden Hogg had a goal and an assist for Kinnelon (4-3-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Olivia Poradka and Alessia Cerulo each dished out two assists in the win. Devin Agnello and Sam Mortimer each recorded a save to earn the shutout.

St. Elizabeth dropped to 0-8.

Butler 2, Hawthorne Christian 0

Emily Costello and Angelina Majer each scored a goal to propel Butler to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne Christian in Butler.

Cassidy Boasso and Hailey Ferrier each had an assist for Butler (4-4), which led 1-0 at halftime.

Hawthorne Christian fell to 2-5 with the loss.

Sparta 8, Montville 1

Juliana Dolinski tallied two goals and three assists to lead Sparta to an 8-1 win over Montville in Sparta.

Uma Kowalski and Grace McDonald each buried two goals for Sparta (4-3). Abigail Pierson had a goal and an assist in the win.

Ruby Brodsky scored the lone goal for Montville (2-3-1).

