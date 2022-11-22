Morris County coaches recognize best players, team

Lindsay Schartner doesn’t look like most of the high school boys soccer coaches she meets. But that’s OK.

Schartner has endured raised eyebrows, odd looks and questions, and occasionally outright hostility while on the sideline with the Mendham boys soccer team. She was an Assistant when the Minutemen won their first NJSIAA Group 3 title in 2015, and again two years later.

With Schartner in the top spot and Morris Knolls alumna Alyssa Meola as her varsity assistant, Mendham returned to the Group 3 final this fall. The Minutemen also reached the Morris County Tournament final, falling to Delbarton. After losing to Roxbury in two regular-season matches, the Minutemen were able to beat their NJAC-American foes in a Group 3 semifinal.

Mendham head Coach Lindsay Schartner talks to her team during the half in the North 2, Group 3 boys soccer semifinal in Randolph on Nov. 2, 2022.

Mendham has been selected as the Morris County coaches’ Team of the Year, and Schartner the top Coach according to her peers.

Schartner was unable to attend the annual luncheon in person because she was at the World Cup in Qatar, after winning a coaches’ contest sponsored by fitness tracker Beyond Pulse.

“They’re special, this group,” Schartner said after Mendham lost to Robbinsville on penalty kicks on Nov. 12.

“They have worked and worked and worked: two days in the weight room all spring, and when we could start with the ball, they were out there playing because they love the game.”

Armaan Ararwal of Montville fights for the ball with Gabriel Ruitenberg of Roxbury as Roxbury topped Montville 6-1 in NJAC-American boys soccer played in Roxbury, NJ on September 21, 2022.

➤ Roxbury senior midfielder Gabriel Ruitenberg was selected as the coaches’ Player of the Year. He tied for the team high with 17 goals and added 16 assists as the Gaels won North 1, Group 3.

Ruitenberg played for the New York Red Bulls’ academy from U-12 to U-15, joining Roxbury’s varsity as a sophomore. He finishes his high school career with 36 goals and 40 assists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button