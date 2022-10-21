Morra, Gigliotti lead Lourdes to MHAL title

WALLKILL – Players braced themselves in anticipation, understanding this week would bring about a series of tests, challenging their aptitude and mettle.

“We take this seriously, so we’ve studied as much as we could,” said Kayla Johannesen, a defensive maven on the Our Lady of Lourdes girls soccer team. “We pride ourselves on being smart and putting in the work.”

Yeah, that Pre-Calculus exam could be a doozy.

Lourdes players celebrate their win over Mount Academy during the girls Section 9 MHAL soccer Championship game at Wallkill High School in Wallkill,. NY is Thursday, October 20, 2022. Lourdes defeated Mount Academy. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

Oh, they played a little soccer on Thursday, too. But the triumph there, some teammates said, was celebrated with a late-night study session.

“We’re student … athletes,” Grace Morra said, pausing to emphasize “student.” The senior had history, statistics and health science tests scheduled Friday. “It won’t be easy.”

Neither was the field evaluation that preceded it. But the Warriors also did their homework on Mount Academy, upending the small-school Giant in a 5-2 win for the Mid Hudson Athletic League title.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button