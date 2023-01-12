Morphy’s concludes Stellar year with $1.9M Fine & Decorative Arts auction

DENVER, Pa. – Morphy Auctions set the stage for a beautiful Christmas season with its $1.9 million Fine & Decorative Arts Auction held December 19-20 at the company’s spacious Pennsylvania gallery. Collectors, tastemakers and holiday shoppers went for superior jewels and watches, paintings, art pottery, silver, and more than two dozen dazzling Tiffany Studios lamps – a festive way to wrap a year of memorable, high-profile sales.

“The lamp selection was especially fine, with three particular Tiffany designs attracting the lion’s share of attention at the preview,” said Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions. At the center of the Tiffany winners Circle was a signed and numbered Nasturtium lamp with a leaded-glass shade profusely decorated with multicolored confetti glass tiles and a bevy of richly-hued flowers. Resting on a telescoping Tiffany-stamped cat’s-paw base and in excellent condition, the scene-stealing lamp sold within estimate for $123,000.

A Tiffany Studios Peony led-glass table lamp displaying a lively Medley of red and pink Blooms against a verdant ground sold well above estimate for $79,950, while a rarely seen Tiffany Studios double candlestick with blown-out Favrile glass and a decorative patinated Bronze lily pad base met its pre-sale expectations, selling for $20,910.

The sale featured a first-rate selection of European decorative art, including a very rare and appealing Loetz 10-inch triple-lobe glass vase. With purple-blue iridescent accents against a gold background and further enhanced by delicately detailed lotus leaves, this Distinctive vase is prominently featured in a Loetz reference book. It sold for $33,210 against a $10,000-$15,000 estimate.

An absolutely amazing Amphora Gres-Bijou vase, 17 inches tall with a motif of applied leaves, blackberries, and three-dimensional feline heads, presented in mint condition with an 8179 Amphora Crown mark. The epitome of unapologetic Continental grandeur, this extravagant ceramic confection surpassed its estimate to settle at $11,685.