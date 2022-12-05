Morocco vs Spain: Predictions, tips & betting odds

These two attacking sides are likely to play out a goal-filled encounter as they both look for a place in the last eight in Qatar

Spain faces Morocco on Tuesday afternoon at the Education City stadium in the last 16 of the World Cup with La Roja the favorites to make it through to the quarter finals.

Luis Enrique’s side qualified second from their group following a 2-1 defeat to Japan in their final match while Morocco were one of just three teams to pick up seven points from a possible nine in the group stages.

Morocco vs Spain latest odds

The Europeans are favorites against the north African neighbors with bet365 offering a Spanish win at 3/5 (1.60).

The Atlas Lions Meanwhile are Outsiders despite their impressive tournament so far priced at 11/2 (6.50) with the draw at 11/4 (3.75).

Morocco vs Spain first goal scorer odds

Alvaro Morata has opened the scoring in each of Spain’s last two matches and the Atletico Madrid striker is the favorite to break the deadlock once more at 7/2 (4.50).

Barcelona pair Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are both offered at 5/1 (6.00) while for the African side, Hakim Ziyech is available at a healthy looking 11/1 (12.00) the same price as Sevilla striker Youseff En-Nesyri.

Morocco vs Spain preview

Walid Regragui’s men have been extremely impressive, playing with the kind of energy that can hurt any team.

They boast a side full of footballers who play in Europe’s top leagues and combine skill with physical ability, meaning this should be a real challenge for La Roja.

Spain are a rollercoaster of a team from whom it is difficult to know what to expect.

Their first match saw them thrash Costa Rica 7-0, while their last game saw them beaten by Japan.

Goals however should be on the cards in this game between two excellent attacking outfits and opposing a clean sheet makes sense.

Morocco vs Spain tips and predictions

Both teams to score is priced at 6/5 (2.20) which looks to offer excellent value, while combining this selection with over 2.5 goals sees the odds rise to an attractive looking 2/1 (3.00).

Odds correct at the time of writing.

