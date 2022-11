Morocco Star Warms Up For World Cup With Insane Goal From Halfway Line. Watch

Out-of-favour Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech scored an insane goal for Morocco in their final FIFA World Cup warm-up game on Thursday against Georgia. After intercepting a loose pass from Georgian defender Guram Kashia in his own half, Ziyech, who is back in the national team fold, after retiring earlier this year, took one touch to make room for himself, before launching his effort past a helpless Giorgi Mamardashvili , who was caught off guard. Ziyech’s Incredible Strike left football fans dumbfounded on social media.

Stop that Ziyech. pic.twitter.com/QIQDKnFOTG — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) November 17, 2022

Morocco won the game 3-0.

Ziyech had announced his retirement from international football following a dispute with former Coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

However, Halilhodzic left his job in August over what the national federation called “differences of opinion”.

Morocco are in Group F and will face off with 2018 runners-up Croatia, Belgium and Canada.

However, new head Coach Walid Regragui named a 26-man Squad last week, and decided to include Ziyech, as well as Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who was also sidelined by Halihodzic for disciplinary reasons.

Morocco full squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/ESP), Munir Mohamedi (Al Wehda/KSA), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich/GER), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham/ENG), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Romain Saiss (Besiktas/TUR), Yahya Attiyat Allah ( Wydad Casablanca), Jawad El Yamiq (Valladolid/ESP), Achraf Dari (Brest/FRA)

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina/ITA), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria/ITA), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege/BEL), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers/FRA), Bilal El Khannouss (Genk/BEL), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca)

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea/ENG), Amine Harit (Marseille/FRA), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna/ESP), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse/FRA), Sofiane Boufal (Angers/FRA), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers/ENG ), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla/ESP), Walid Cheddira (Bari/ITA), Abderrazak Hamed Allah (Al-Ittihad/KSA)

Featured Video Of The Day

India To Qatar: Sportswear From Tamil Nadu Makes Its Way To FIFA World Cup