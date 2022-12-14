Morocco only conceded 1 goal this 2022 World Cup so far — an own goal – Mothership.SG

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All eyes are on France and Morocco on Dec. 15 (3am Singapore time) as they duke it out for a place in the 2022 World Cup finals.

Going into the match as favourites, France — the 2018 Champions — are expected to pull through, but this World Cup has been anything but predictable.

The French will face one of the toughest challenges, as the Moroccans have been steadfast in helping their goalkeeper keep a clean sheet in almost every game so far.

Not conceded a single goal from an opposing player

Fact: No opposition player has been able to score against the Moroccans so far.

Not even during the Shootout against Spain.

The only goal that Morocco conceded in Qatar was an own goal by Nayef Aguerd against Canada in the group stage.

More about the Moroccans

The North African Nation has surprised everyone after topping their group and then knocking Spain and Portugal out of the World Cup.

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, only joined in August 2022 — Barely four months before the World Cup — and there was no pressure to excel.

Certainly not finishing in the top three — which looks like an enticing possibility at this stage.

The result so far makes Morocco the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Who will win?

France, on the other hand, have been here before, and won, in 2018.

Currently, they boast one of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe, as well as Antoine Griezmann, and their country’s all-time top scorer, Olivier Giroud, who will in all likelihood start.

Will this match end in a stalemate and head to yet another shootout?

Will this be an all-out attacking football, goals galore bonanza?

Can the French figure the Moroccans out and breach the defenses and make them concede more goals in one match than the entire tournament?

Let’s find out.

