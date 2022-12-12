Morocco inspire the world at Portugal’s expense! Winners, Losers & ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance ruined

Youssef En-Nesyri:

Ronaldo-esque, wasn’t it?

Even the man himself was impressed as he sat on Portugal’s bench. As Morocco celebrated in the corner, the camera immediately cut to Ronaldo, who could do nothing but nod his head at a goal that looked a lot like one he would score.

En-Nesyri’s leap was that impressive. The Moroccan striker simply flew, with the crowd behind him acting as Rocket boosters to propel him up and over Diogo Costa and Ruben Neves.

What a goal it was for Morocco, who you have to say deserved the half-time lead. And what a goal it was for En-Nesyri, who leapt right over Portugal’s defense and right into World Cup lore.

African football:

The whistles dominated the night at Al Thumama Stadium, which Morocco fans turned into their latest home stadium. They’ve been doing it throughout the tournament: arriving, partying, celebrating and, ultimately, winning.

Was this Casablanca or Qatar?

Over the last few weeks, there’s been no difference as all of African and Arabic football has come together to back the Atlas Lions. One walk around Doha would show you people from all corners carrying Moroccan flags.

It’s a region that’s never seen a team go this far, and few would have bet it would be Morocco to carry the torch.

Kids from all over the continent will remember this team and, ultimately, will be inspired by this team and what they’ve achieved so far.

Morocco’s defensive wall:

One centre-back down? No problem. A second? Somehow, still no problem.

No opposing player has scored a goal against Morocco in this tournament, with their only blemish being an unfortunate own goal. Other than that, this defense has been perfect, and they were again on Saturday.

Even without Naif Aguerd due to injury, Morocco were just fine. Even when his partner, Romain Saiss, went out on a stretcher, there was no reason to worry. Jawad El Yamiq and Achraf Dari just stepped in and the level didn’t drop in the slightest. Big compliments to those two, who did everything imaginable to keep Portugal off the board.

And then there are the full-backs, Achraf Hakimi and Yahia Attiyat Allah. Both were targeted by Portugal throughout the first half, but neither put a foot wrong.

Morocco’s defense looks unbeatable. Can it carry them for one or, dare we say, two more games?