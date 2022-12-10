Morocco are rewriting what football means to an African Muslim like me

I’m African and Muslim but not Moroccan, so why do I feel proud watching Morocco rewrite their World Cup history?

When they wear the red shirt, Morocco represents their small part of north Africa. But the Pan-Africanism of a continent and the Unity in my faith allows me to feel like they also represent people like me; those at an intersection of race and religion, despite having roots 6000km away.

Growing up in a diverse Borough of London, I was surrounded by predominantly ethnic minorities (77 per cent of the population on my estate) and those of Muslim faith. From Moroccans to Afghans to Somalis and Sierra Leoneans, despite being from different areas of the world, the Unity of faith and neighbors played a big part in my earliest childhood memories.

You’d walk to school together, sit side by side in madrasah (Islamic classes), play football outside with makeshift goals together, share dishes in the month of Ramadan and send Eid greetings to one another on the day of celebration. For me, this experience is a big part of why I am rooting for Morocco, and why I feel a sense of pride watching them make history at the World Cup.

Many times Morocco have scored at the World Cup, their celebrations have followed a similar pattern, prostrating to God and giving thanks. Prostration represents an opportunity to humble yourself, as you praise and thank God, something highly regarded in Islam.

Even when Morocco knocked out Spain and Portugal, the players and staff prostrated together in front of their fans, showing a sense of faith and unity. It is not just in times of celebration that the Morocco national team showcased their humility. Zakaria Aboukhlal and Badr Benoun were substituted during their 1-0 win over Portugal. Both, with their hands together, were making an Islamic prayer known as ”dua”, a supplication to ask for help from God.



Moroccan fans celebrate their historic win (Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Whenever the Moroccan team have celebrated their victories with the crowd, it always started with affection towards their mothers. Seeing Boufal embrace his mother after beating Portugal, or Achraf Hakimi mention the hardships his parents went through to allow him to become a footballer, it is something that resonates with me and many people. It shows these players are human and before being a footballer making history, they are someone’s child.

I can’t describe the emotions I feel when I see players on the biggest stage of their career seeking help, attributing their success and thanking God on a global stage, showing they are human just like myself and every other Muslim. When I experience hardship in life, I make dua, when I achieve a goal, I prostrate and thank God and embrace my mother for all her sacrifices and hard work. Seeing footballers do this when they are in much bigger careers than myself, shows how humbling faith can be.

As someone who is from East Africa (Somalia), I have never had the privilege to watch my own or an East African country compete in the World Cup. I have, however, had the chance to see different African countries compete in the tournament and have always rooted for them, because Pan-Africanism runs across the continent regardless of whether you are a diaspora African or not.

I’m too young to remember when Turkey reached the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup. They were the first Muslim majority country to progress that far in the tournament. Twenty years later, I am fortunate enough to see Morocco make continental history in the process.

For some reason, this is the closest I have ever felt to delight, I guess it is because I am a bit older to appreciate it.



The players go over to the fans at the end of the game (Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Maybe I am reminded of my Lifelong neighbors in a small estate in London who were Moroccan that always greeted us on the street followed by ‘asalamu alaykum’, an Islamic greeting meaning may peace be upon on. Maybe I am reminded of the football manic neighborhood I grew up in, that never saw an African team reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, creating makeshift goals from Jumpers in the car park of the estate which became our own World Cup fixture. Maybe I am reminded of the estate that saw many Muslims living together in Unity throughout my lifetime, despite hailing from different countries around the world.

This Moroccan team has brought together many people around the world, whether they are rooting for them because they are underdogs, because of their faith or because of their continental location. They represent the Arab world too, especially when you consider this is the first World Cup in an Arab country.

While Morocco rewrites their own history, they are also rewriting the history of a continent, and faith too. That eight-year-old me, who grew up in a diverse neighborhood, who shared food, played football together and watched football would have liked to see this back then, but I am proud to be able to witness this history now.

I will be watching their semi-final matchup with a sense of inherited delight, a sense of inherited pride, a sense of unity, a sense of representation.

(Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images)