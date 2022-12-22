Morocco 1-0 Portugal LIVE! World Cup 2022 result, match stream and latest updates today

Morocco are celebrating making World Cup history after another incredible upset in Qatar on Saturday night. The Atlas Lions are the first African Nation ever to reach the semi-finals on football’s biggest stage after Youssef En-Nesyri’s leaping header just before half-time settled another thrilling last-eight Clash at Al Thumama Stadium.

Portugal huffed and puffed but could not break down a Moroccan rearguard beset by injuries, turning to Cristiano Ronaldo early in the second half after he had once again been left on the bench by Fernando Santos. Ronaldo equaled Kuwait men’s record-holder Bader Al-Mutawa by coming on for his 196th cap, but his international future must surely now be in question after seeing what will surely be his last chance at World Cup Glory slip by.

For Morocco, the celebrations are sure to continue long into the night, before attention quickly turns to a semi-final showdown with either England or France at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday evening. Follow the reaction to another momentous World Cup shock below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the game.