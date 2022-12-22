Morocco 1-0 Portugal LIVE! World Cup 2022 result, match stream and latest updates today
Morocco are celebrating making World Cup history after another incredible upset in Qatar on Saturday night. The Atlas Lions are the first African Nation ever to reach the semi-finals on football’s biggest stage after Youssef En-Nesyri’s leaping header just before half-time settled another thrilling last-eight Clash at Al Thumama Stadium.
Portugal huffed and puffed but could not break down a Moroccan rearguard beset by injuries, turning to Cristiano Ronaldo early in the second half after he had once again been left on the bench by Fernando Santos. Ronaldo equaled Kuwait men’s record-holder Bader Al-Mutawa by coming on for his 196th cap, but his international future must surely now be in question after seeing what will surely be his last chance at World Cup Glory slip by.
For Morocco, the celebrations are sure to continue long into the night, before attention quickly turns to a semi-final showdown with either England or France at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday evening. Follow the reaction to another momentous World Cup shock below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the game.
Live updates
I can only imagine the scenes right now from Casablanca to Rabat, Marrakesh to Tangier, Fez to Sale.
The sizable Moroccan community in London also led some fabulous celebrations after the last-16 win over Spain.
You can expect similar tonight. What an achievement, bettering Cameroon at Italia 90, Senegal on debut in 2002 and the Ghana team of 2010.
A huge shift in the global football landscape.
These are some scenes in Al Thumama as Morocco continue to celebrate with what felt throughout the game like a home crowd, with families on the pitch basking in the occasion.
An historic achievement is made all the more impressive when you consider that manager Walid Regragui only took charge in August!
That’s some effort to produce this in a matter of months…
Tears from Ronaldo at the full-time whistle as Morocco celebrate wildly and the stunned Portuguese commiserate.
This is surely the last World Cup outing for one of football’s all-time greats.
He will be 41 by the time the next tournament takes place in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.
Full-time
Morocco 1-0 Portugal
THE ATLAS LIONS HAVE DONE IT!
THEY ARE THE FIRST AFRICAN NATION EVER TO REACH THE WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS!
WHAT AN ACHIEVEMENT!
98 mins: More late, late drama as Pepe Somehow heads wide at the back post!
That should have been the last-gasp equalizer that forced extra-time.
Just seconds left for Morocco to see out…
96 mins: Aboukhlal with a huge chance to put 10-man Morocco 2-0 up on the counter, but he can’t provide the finish!
What a chance.
95 mins: A cross is arrowed towards Dias, but he can’t get his head on it!
Red card – Cheddira (Morocco)
93 mins: Morocco down to 10!
Substitute Cheddira sees a second yellow for a foul on Felix.
91 mins: Morocco breaks again but the flag is up as Cheddira fails to leave it for Attiyat-Allah.
Portugal counter at some speed and Ronaldo Rifles a low effort that is repelled by Bono, who smothers the ball at the second attempt.
EIGHT minutes of added time signalled. Can Morocco hold on?
87 mins: Portugal wants a penalty for handball but nothing doing.
Vitinha booked for an aerial challenge on Ounahi, who got to the ball first.
The Moroccan fans are in great voice. They are really starting to believe now…
.