Morningside, Vero, South Fork boys win golf district titles

Led by senior Jules Gentil’s 4-under 68, Morningside Academy’s boys took the top spot at the District 13-1A Championship Monday at the Champions Club at Summerfield in Stuart.

Gentil made four birdies in his final six holes and made six for the round to take medalist honors by three strokes over Benjamin sophomore Pavel Tsar.

Morningside Academy freshman Nathan Crawford shot a 6-over 78, junior Ryan Lue shot an 8-over 80 and senior Owen Rogers shot a 9-over 81 for the Eagles.

John Carroll Catholic senior Pavel Anisimov and Pine School junior J. Paul Jacobs both grabbed a regional berth shooting rounds of 75 and 76.

Anisimov made one birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey and Jacobs made three birdies against seven bogeys and will each play in the Region 4-A Championship on Nov. 1 at Crandon Golf Key Biscayne.

Morningside Academy's Jules Gentil hits his approach into the seventh hole during Monday's District 13-1A Championship at the Champions Club at Summerfield in Stuart on Oct. 24, 2022. Gentil shot a 3-under 69 to take medalist honors and led the Eagles to the team title.

Top 10 individuals

1. Jules Gentil (MA) 68, 2. Pavel Tsar (B) 71, T3. Jake Valentine (B) 75, T3. Pavel Anisimov (JC) 75, T5. J. Paul Jacobs (PS) 76, T5. Lucas Falcone (CN) 76, T7. Hampton Beebe (OA) 77, T7. Aiden Miller (B) 77, T7. Brooks Hansen (PS) 77, T10. Nathan Crawford (MA) 78, T10. Logan Stachkunas (OA) 78

Team scores

Morningside Academy 305, Benjamin 307, Oxbridge Academy 314, Pine School 319, Kings Academy 323, Cardinal Newman 326, St. Edward’s 333, John Carroll Catholic 348, Jupiter Christian 350, Lincoln Park Academy 354

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button