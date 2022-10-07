Morning Journal Players of the Week for Oct. 7 – Morning Journal

Tessa Knapp

Bay>>Soccer

Sophomore>>Forward

On the pitch: Knapp had six goals, scoring a goal in a 2-1 win over Avon, three more against Elyria Catholic and two more against Chagrin Falls, all wins.

Off the pitch: Knapp’s goal is to play college soccer at a high-level Division I program. Her favorite sports Memories are traveling all around the country playing soccer with some of her best friends. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and loves being outside. On the weekends, in addition to playing games, training, hanging out with friends and family, Knapp likes watching sports games and going to the lake. She watches a lot of NWSL, college soccer games and the Browns. Knapp also spends a lot of time studying and has an interest in science.

Ethan Holbrook

Avon>>Football

Senior>>Wide receiver/defensive back

On the gridiron: Holbrook had 10 catches for 210 yards and five touchdowns, one short of tying the OHSAA record.

Off the gridiron: Holbrook has yet to choose a college, but he does plan on playing college sports. His favorite sport is football by far. He first started playing tackle football in sixth grade and immediately fell in love with the sport even more once he was allowed to play. A favorite memory of his is playing Spike ball with Evan Huff, Sam DeTillio, Jane Rini, Brooke Laub and the Binghams. Corn hole is another game that is a favorite of his that he’ll play from time to time. Holbrook is also a huge fan of Fortnite. He likes listening to Eminem in rap and ’80s rock. His favorite movie is Forrest Gump.

Addie Odon

Olmsted Falls>> Volleyball

Senior>>Libero

On the court: Odon helped lead Olmsted Falls to victories over Elyria and Avon in straight sets. In six sets, she had 34 digs, was 22 of 22 in serve reception, had 18 assists and was 19 of 21 serving.

Off the court: Going by the nickname ‘Adds,’ Odon will be attending Ohio University next fall. Her favorite sports memory is going tubing in the river for team building. Her favorite hobby is using her Cricut to make shirts and sweatshirts. Odon’s favorite Movie and TV show are “Miracles from Heaven” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Country is her favorite type of music.

Lauren Maxwell

Bay>>Volleyball

Senior>>Outside hitter

On the court: Maxwell had five aces, 54 kills, four blocks, two assists, and 43 digs in wins over Rocky River, Westlake, Roosevelt, Mayfield and Copley.

Off the court: Going by the nickname ‘Air Max City’, Maxwell hasn’t decided on a college but would like to play club volleyball. Some of her favorite sports traditions are kidnapping and potlucks. Kidnapping is something the Seniors do every year to the Younger varsity players, which ends up as a team sleepover. Potlucks are team dinners they have every Wednesday after practice. Outside of volleyball, Maxwell loves to go shopping and hang out with friends. Her favorite TV shows are “Friends,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Gossip Girl” and “New Girl.”

Noah Adkins

Brookside>>Soccer

Sophomore>>Center midfielder

On the pitch: Adkins had two goals in a 3-1 conference win over Wellington and an assist in a separate game last week.

Off the pitch: Among Adkins’ Hobbies are playing video games and playing sports with friends. His favorite food is macaroni and cheese, favorite movie is “Ratatouille,” and his favorite song is “All of the Lights” by Kanye West.’ Adkins’ favorite sports teams are the Cavs, Browns, Guardians and Ohio State.

Michael Hanselman

Bay>>Cross Country

Sophomore

On the course: In the Oct. 1 Vermilion Division I race, Hanselman finished fourth, passing the fifth- and sixth-place finishers in the last 400 meters to help Bay win by two points over Amherst.

Off the course: Among Hanselman’s favorite sports memories is an August Mohican camping trip with the team. His Hobbies include riding roller coasters all over the United States. His favorite school subject is history and his favorite food is steak.

Breanna Ginley

North Ridgeville>>Volleyball

Senior>>Middle Blocker

On the court: Ginley totaled 17 kills, 17 blocks, and 10 digs in matches against Avon and Elyria last week.

Off the court: Ginley has committed to Marshall University for volleyball. Her favorite sports memory was beating Avon Lake on last year’s senior night. Her hobbies and talents include reading, and she plays the ukulele and clarinet. Her favorite subject is government and chowing down on teriyaki chicken. Her favorite movie is “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and her favorite show is “Survivor.”

Rachel Meyer

Avon Lake>>Volleyball

Sophomore>>Setter

On the court: Meyer had 168 assists, two solo blocks, 31 block assists, 43 digs, 11 aces, 51 points earned and seven kills in five wins last week.

Off the court: Meyer’s favorite team is the Browns. Her favorite volleyball memory is going in the locker room before games and listening to music. Her favorite movie is “The Notebook” and her favorite food is fries.