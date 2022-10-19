Morning Cup Of Joe – JoeBucsFan.com

October 19th, 2022

Welcome to your Morning Cup of Joe

Distraction of the Day

Amazon to broadcast an NFL game on Black Friday beginning in 2023. Why not this year? And don’t give Joe this crap about the friggin’ World Cup. What red-blooded American male will pass up watching the NFL over the World Cup? Hell, college football has all sorts of games scheduled for Black Friday and real Americans would watch a peewee football game over international kickball. [PFT]

DeCancer Jackson signs with the Crows. Ha! How long before he quits on them? [CBS]

Russell Wilson is ruining his legacy. [FOX Sports]

Winners and Losers Entering Week 7. [NFL]

Pill-popping, drunk-driving Colts owner Jim Irsay said Daniel Snyder (whose “crime” to the best of Joe’s knowledge is that he enjoys the company of women) is not fit to be an NFL owner. Oh? [Outkick]

Creepy Bob Kraft and Jerry Jones got into it at the NFL owners’ meetings yesterday. It didn’t seem because Roger Goodell got an invite to Kraft’s wedding and Jones didn’t. [BSPN]

Screamin’ Stephen A. Smith creepin’ is Molly Qerim? [Awful Announcing]

Whoa, that’s a Mighty big squirrel. [TikTok]