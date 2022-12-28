Moriyasu Keeps Job as Coach of Japan National Soccer Team

Newsfrom Japan

Sports

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)–The Japan Football Association decided Wednesday to keep Hajime Moriyasu as the Coach of the country’s national soccer team for men.

The decision was made at extraordinary meetings of the national body’s technical and executive committees. It is the first time for a manager who has led the Japanese men’s team to the FIFA World Cup to remain in the post after the tournament, since Japan’s first appearance at the quadrennial event in 1998.

“I feel the weight of responsibility on my shoulders,” Moriyasu told a press conference in Tokyo. “I will face challenges with strong determination at each and every match, so that we can see sights we have yet to see at the next World Cup,” he added, referring to Japan’s goal of reaching the round of eight in the knockout stage for the first time.

Under Moriyasu’s leadership, Japan beat soccer superpowers Germany and Spain in the round-robin group stage at the World Cup in Qatar this year, finishing at the top of Group E and advancing to the round of 16 for the second straight World Cup.

“(Moriyasu) produced results that significantly impacted not just the soccer world but also society,” JFA President Kozo Tashima said.

