Moritz Wagner: 2023 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 11)

ANALYSIS: The Wagner Brothers have been doing it for more than a while now in Orlando. Entering Christmas, both have shared the court starting games for the Magic on a nightly basis since the start of the month and actually getting back to Nov. 25 when they did so for the first time this season.

Mo is rostered in 12% of Leagues compared to his brother’s roster of 85%, though. Moritz Wagner, the bigger of the two, has started all 12 games he’s played this month while staying an average of 29 MPG on the floor. In those two games he’s failed to score 10+ points just twice while he’s hit at least a triple in 10 of the 12 contests too.

Wagner is averaging 14.5 PPG, 7 RPG, and 1.5+ APG this month and has yet to miss a single free-throw starting to count from Dec. 5 (included). Seriously. Mo has hoisted 38 FTAs ​​in the last 10 games and he’s hit all of them without a mistake. It’s been insane, as insane has also been his shooting percentage from the floor sitting at 52% in that same span.

Mo is so perfect that he’s attempted exactly 100 shots in the last 10 games. No more, no less. Also: Wagner is one of only five players in the NBA with PF/C Eligibility hitting 0.9+ 3PM per game and contributing 0.9+ SPG and 6.9+ APG nightly along with Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis, Pascal Siakam, and Paolo Banchero.

More Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups

