Morich Scores A Pair As Women’s Soccer Plays To 2-2 Draw With South Alabama
NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Carla Morich scored her first two goals of the season, the last one being in the 74th minute for the equalizer as Old Dominion and South Alabama played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex.
Old Dominion (3-6-2, 1-2-1) got on the board in the fifth minute as Morich took a rebound off a Megan Watts shot and put it in the back of the net for an early 1-0 ODU advantage.
That goal snapped a streak of over 300 minutes that the Jaguars had not allowed a goal. South Alabama has won eight of the last nine Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles.
“I thought this was a great game – competitive, and chances for both teams but potentially a tie was a fair result. We started the match well and were rewarded with the go-ahead goal. Then they showed more quality and possession and tied it up at the half,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind.
Both teams kept the action up with flurries throughout the half, but the Jaguars found an equalizer in the 36th minute. Gracie Wilson connected with Danielle Fuentes for a goal to tie the match at one apiece.
In the 65th minute, Jasmine Greene got on a Breakaway and put one in the far corner to give South Alabama (6-1-5, 2-0-2) a 2-1 advantage.
“They are a good side and were beginning to cause us problems and probably deserved their lead but the character we showed to come from behind, I thought, was great. We showed real desire today at both ends of the field,” said Hind.
Old Dominion turned up the intensity and was able to get the equalizer off a corner kick that was punched out but landed at the feet of Morich who found the near corner to level the match at two.
“On a side note, I was delighted for Carla to get the double in such an important game. She worked hard and was a real threat all game,” Hind added.
The Monarchs return to action on Thursday night at 8 pm EST facing Troy in Alabama.