Morich Scores A Pair As Women’s Soccer Plays To 2-2 Draw With South Alabama

NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Carla Morich scored her first two goals of the season, the last one being in the 74th minute for the equalizer as Old Dominion and South Alabama played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex.

Old Dominion (3-6-2, 1-2-1) got on the board in the fifth minute as Morich took a rebound off a Megan Watts shot and put it in the back of the net for an early 1-0 ODU advantage.

That goal snapped a streak of over 300 minutes that the Jaguars had not allowed a goal. South Alabama has won eight of the last nine Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles.

“I thought this was a great game – competitive, and chances for both teams but potentially a tie was a fair result. We started the match well and were rewarded with the go-ahead goal. Then they showed more quality and possession and tied it up at the half,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind .

Both teams kept the action up with flurries throughout the half, but the Jaguars found an equalizer in the 36th minute. Gracie Wilson connected with Danielle Fuentes for a goal to tie the match at one apiece.

In the 65th minute, Jasmine Greene got on a Breakaway and put one in the far corner to give South Alabama (6-1-5, 2-0-2) a 2-1 advantage.

“They are a good side and were beginning to cause us problems and probably deserved their lead but the character we showed to come from behind, I thought, was great. We showed real desire today at both ends of the field,” said Hind.

Old Dominion turned up the intensity and was able to get the equalizer off a corner kick that was punched out but landed at the feet of Morich who found the near corner to level the match at two.

“On a side note, I was delighted for Carla to get the double in such an important game. She worked hard and was a real threat all game,” Hind added.

The Monarchs return to action on Thursday night at 8 pm EST facing Troy in Alabama.